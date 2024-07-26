Portland Thorns Waive Defender Meaghan Nally

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Meaghan Nally, waiving the defender to allow her to pursue other opportunities abroad.

We want to thank Nally for her dedication and commitment to our Club and our community these past five seasons, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. She has been the epitome of what it means to be a Thorn, a consummate professional, incredible teammate and a great contributor to our team, and our academy. We are so grateful for the role she has played in our team these past few years and wish her endless success going forward.

Nally first joined the Thorns ahead of the 2020 National Women's Soccer League season as the 25th overall pick in the NWSL College Draft. Throughout her five seasons with the Club, Nally has appeared in 24 regular season games, 14 of them starts. Additionally, she has appeared in matches throughout the NWSL Challenge Cup and, most recently, the 2024 Summer Cup.

The Portland Thorns will continue the Group Stage of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Summer Cup on Saturday, July 27 against Utah Royals at America First Field. The Thorns will return to regular-season play following the completion of the Summer Olympics, in August. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

