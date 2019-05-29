Sea Dogs Postponed in Hartford Due to Rain

May 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Hartford, Conn. - Wednesday night's game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will conclude the three-game series on Thursday morning beginning at 10:30 am from Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The postponement marks the eighth of the season for the Sea Dogs, and the game will be made up the next time Portland returns to Hartford (August 13-15).

Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 10:20 AM on Thursday morning. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

