Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (23-24, 3RD WEST, 7.0 GB 1st Half) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (28-19, 3RD EAST, 1.0 GB, 1st Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (2-3, 4.29 ERA) VS. LHP BAILEY FALTER (4-2, 2.82 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 * 6:45 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM * GAME #48 * ROAD GAME #22 * NIGHT GAME #32

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to rebound from a 7-1 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils in the series opener last night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The SeaWolves mustered a season-low two hits and Logan Shore took his fourth loss of the season. Shore allowed a season-high five earned runs on six hits (three home runs) in a season-low 2.2 innings. Erie's Alex Faedo takes the mound and is coming off of a stellar start on May 24 against Bowie. In six innings, Faedo gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one. It was his first quality start since May 8. Bailey Falter goes for Reading, having won three of his past four starts. His last time out, Falter tossed six shutout innings at Richmond on May 23. The left-hander scattered three hits and walked two while striking out a season-high eight. Falter was a fifth round selection by Philadelphia in 2015 out of Chino Hills HS.

Thu., May 30 at Reading 6:45 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. RHP Mauricio Llovera (2-1, 4.84 ERA)

Fri., May 31 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (4-0, 1.40 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., June 1 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-2, 2.10 ERA) vs. TBD

Sun., June 2 vs. Akron 1:05 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-4, 4.70 ERA) vs. TBD

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 25

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Yesterday Erie recorded a season-low two hits. It was Erie's lowest hit total since August 8, 2018 against Portland (2)

- Tonight is the second of nine meetings in 2019 between Erie and Reading (six at FirstEnergy Stadium - May 27-29 & June 11-13, three at UPMC Park - August 13-15)

- Erie hit a league-best .270 in its first 16 games. In 31 games since, the SeaWolves are hitting .236 (.178 in past six games)

- Casey Mize's eight shutout innings on Sunday was the 13th time this season an Erie starter has thrown five-plus scoreless

- The SeaWolves +25 run differential is second-best in the EL and the Phils +14 is sixth

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .244 team batting average while Reading is last at .222

- Reading has grounded into a league-low 20 double plays while Erie is fourth with 30 GIDP's

- The Phils leads the league with 48 stolen bases while Erie has swiped the third-fewest bags with 23

- Erie hitters have struck out 383 times (fewest in the EL) while Reading batters have gone down on strikeouts 425 times (seventh)

- Erie pitching is seventh in the league in team ERA (3.58) while Reading is fourth in team ERA (3.39)

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.980 fielding percentage) while Reading is second-best (.983)

- The SeaWolves went 11-4 vs. the Fightin Phils in 2018 and 6-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium

