Faedo K's Career-High 12 in 3-0 Win

The SeaWolves (24-24) were paced by another strong starting pitching performance as they notched their eighth shutout victory of the season, taking down the Reading Fightin Phils (28-20) 3-0 on Wednesday night at First Energy Stadium.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Reading starter Bailey Falter. Isaac Paredes singled with one out and Jose Azocar belted a two-run home run to left for a 2-0 lead. The home run for Azocar was his second of the season and second in the past four games.

The SeaWolves added the final run of the game in the third. Paredes doubled with one out and advanced to third on a passed ball. Azocar singled through the left side to plate Paredes for a 3-0 advantage.

The three runs were more than enough for Erie starter Alex Faedo who was on fire from the beginning of the game. Faedo retired the first 10 hitters he faced before giving up a one-out walk to Austin Listi in the fourth. Faedo would finish the frame with a pair of strikeouts.

In the fifth, Faedo struck out the first two batters before giving up his first hit when Josh Stephen doubled to left-center. Faedo struck out Henri Lartigue to retire the side with a runner on second.

Faedo gave up a leadoff single to Jose Gomez in the sixth. Gomez stole second and moved to third on a balk but the Erie righty followed by retiring the side in order to keep the Fightins off the board.

In the bottom of the seventh, Faedo walked Cornelius Randolph with one out and would exit the game. Trent Szkutik entered and walked the bases loaded but induced an inning-ending ground ball from Gomez to retire the side.

Drew Carlton entered the game for the SeaWolves in the eighth and went six-up, six-down with three strikeouts in earning his second save in as many chances.

Faedo (3-3) earned his first win since May 1. He tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with a pair of walks and 12 strikeouts. The 12 strikeouts established a new career-high for Faedo.

It was the most strikeouts by a SeaWolves pitcher in a game since Humberto Sanchez struck out 13 against Binghamton on April 29, 2006. Current Erie manager Mike Rabelo was the catcher that day for Sanchez.

Falter (4-3) took the loss for Reading allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

The SeaWolves look for a series win in the rubber game on Thursday night at First Energy Stadium beginning at 6:45 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 6.35 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Mauricio Llovera (2-1, 4.84 ERA).

