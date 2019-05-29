Krizan's 9th Inning Heroics Lead to Victory Again

Richmond, VA - For the 2nd straight night, Jason Krizan stepped to the plate with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-18) down to their last out and again he came through. This time, with the Ponies down 4-2, it was a two-run single that tied the game at four en route to a 9-5 10 inning victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (17-31) at The Diamond.

In the tenth inning, the Ponies plated five led by a go-ahead RBI single from Barrett Barnes, a two-run double from Mike Paez, an error by second basemen Jalen Miller, and Krizan then grounding into a fielder's choice. On Tuesday night, Krizan with the Ponies down to their final out trailing 1-0, hit an RBI single to right that scored Will Toffey. The Ponies also went on to win that game 2-1 in the 10th.

The Ponies trailed the Flying Squirrels 4-0 in this game heading into the sixth, before Ali Sanchez hit a two-run homer, his first of the year, that cut the deficit to two. The Ponies offense ended up scoring nine unanswered runs. The Binghamton bullpen also threw five and a third frames, allowing only one run (in the tenth), one hit, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Ponies lefty David Peterson allowed nine hits and four runs (three earned) over four and two thirds, with one walk and six strikeouts in the no-decision.

The Ponies go for the sweep of the Flying Squirrels on Thursday evening, with first pitch at 6:35 on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show starts at 6:20.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies are now 20-8 on the road and a season-high 11 game over .500...Ponies are also now 17-4 against the Western Division and 12-2 facing them on the road...Andres Gimenez and Sam Haggerty both extended their hit streaks to 7 games...Binghamton with back-to-back wins in ten innings are now 5-1 in extra-inning contests on the year.

