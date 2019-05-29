Curve Home for Weekend Series Starting Friday

May 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, return to Peoples Natural Gas Field from their longest road trip of the season on Friday.

The Curve, who are currently in a stretch of 16 out of 23 games away from PNG Field, will host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, for a three-game series through Sunday. The club will open the series as the Allegheny Yinzers for the second time in 2019 with black and gold specialty uniforms, presented by Keller Engineers. The Yinzers theme will carry over to Pittsburgh-style concessions upgrades, videoboard design and postgame fireworks set to the hottest jams played during Steel City sporting events.

A Game of Hope will be played on Saturday, June 1, presented by UPMC Altoona and United Rentals. It will be the fourth annual game centered around awareness for cancer research with proceeds of A Game of Hope T-shirts and luminaries going to Relay for Life of Blair. Before the top of the fourth inning on Saturday, the Curve will hold an in-game cancer survivor walk. Those interested in participating may check in at the Laurel Eye Clinic Customer Service Booth behind home plate.

The team's brief stay at home concludes with a youth baseball clinic before a day game on Sunday. Every Sunday in Curve, PA is a Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club game. All Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club members are also eligible to attend the youth clinic. Sign-ups for the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club are free and can be done. Registration for Sunday's youth baseball clinic begins at 9:30 a.m.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Friday, May 31 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

FIREWORKS | Pittsburgh Sports Theme, presented by Altoona Honda

Allegheny Yinzers jersey, presented by Keller Engineers

Pittsburgh-style concessions upgrades | Add fries or slaw on your burger with a side of pierogies

FastPlay Friday | Text the code of the week and receive a FREE FastPlay ticket from the PA Lottery

Graduation Night | Celebrating the Class of 2019

Curve Concert Series | Enjoy live pregame music from Ed N Born, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center

Saturday, June 1 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

A Game of Hope, presented by UPMC Altoona and United Rentals

Curve Concert Series | Enjoy live pregame music from Jim Donovan and The Sun King Warriors, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center

Sunday, June 2 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats | 2 p.m. First Pitch | 1 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club Game

Jet Propulsion appearance

Youth Baseball Clinic | 10 a.m. to noon with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Water bottle giveaway for the first 350 youth clinic attendees, presented by Central States Manufacturing

Atlantic Broadband Customer Appreciation Night

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

