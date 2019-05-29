Fightins Faedo Fast 3-0

May 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves have played a lot of low-scoring, fast games during the first half of the 2019 season because of their first round rotation. With the Fightin Phils missing both Matt Manning and Casey Mize, they were unable to bypass Alex Faedo on Wednesday night in the middle game of their series. The righthander didn't allow his first hit until there were two outs in the fifth, and finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts over six-and-a-third innings to get himself (3-3) and the SeaWolves (24-24) back to .500.

For the second straight night, the teams started in a delay because of the rain. When first pitch was finally thrown by Bailey Falter shortly after 8:00, he encountered an early deficit when Isaac Paredes singled with one out and Jose Azocar homered on the next pitch for a 2-0 lead.

The duo combined on four of Erie's six hits, and attacked again with one out in the third inning when Paredes doubled and snuck to third on a passed ball. With the infield in and one out, Azocar poked a single through the left side for his third run batted in and a 3-0 lead. Another single from Josh Lester followed, but Falter (4-3) responded with an inning-ending double play that would start a streak of 10 straight set down to end his night after six innings.

Using his slider, Faedo struck out four straight at one point to get to nine punchouts through just four-and-two-thirds. Josh Stephen showed perfection was not in Faedo's grasp, and a high two out double to left center gave the Fightins their first baserunner. Unfortunately, Faedo went back to his slider for a strikeout of Henri Lartigue to tie his career-high with 10 over five innings.

Reading had two more chances when Jose Gomez opened up the sixth inning with a single and later swiped second for his first stolen base of the season. Faedo got the next three outs in order, adding two more strikeouts along the way to bring his total to 12. With his pitch count at 92, he embarked on the seventh but was lifted from the game when he walked Cornrelius Randolph with one out.

Lefthander Trent Szkutnik made things a little murkier with two more walks to load the bases, but got a groundout to end the threat with the tying runs on base. Drew Carlton threw two perfect innings of relief and added three strikeouts for his second save, while the Fightins Jeff Singer and Addison Russ combined on three scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts. The 3-0 loss handed the Fightin Phils (28-20) their fourth shutout loss of the season, while their streak of errorless games extended to 11 straight.

