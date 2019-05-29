Hartford Yard Goats Game Postponed
May 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that tonight's (Wednesday, May 29th) game against the Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a doubleheader at a later date. Fans holding tickets for today's game may exchange them for tickets to another home game based on availability. All ticket exchanges may be done at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
The Yard Goats wrap up their homestand at Dunkin' Donuts Park tomorrow morning at 10:35 AM against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox affiliate). Individual Tickets for all home games are on sale at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.
