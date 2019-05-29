Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. New Hampshire

May 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Senators starting lineup:

Luis Garcia, 2B

Adrian Sanchez, SS

Chuck Taylor, RF

Tres Barrera, DH

Jose Marmolejos, LF

Austin Davidson, 1B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Spencer Kieboom, C

Hunter Jones, CF

Mario Sanchez, P

Harrisburg Senators (32-19) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-26)

RH Mario Sanchez (3-0, 1.04) vs. LH Zach Logue (3-3, 3.71)

Game 52 - Wednesday, May 29 @ 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

LAST GAME

The Senators (32-19) beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-26) 8-4 in a rain-shortened game Tuesday night. Ian Sagdal drove in five runs with a two-run double and a three-run home run. The three-run home run broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth and put the Sens on top 7-4. Four pitchers appeared in the game for the Senators with Jacob Condra-Bogan earning the win.

TONIGHT'S SENATORS STARTING PITCHER

The Sens send RH Mario Sanchez to the mound tonight making the start. Tonight is his 6th start on the season and 3rd with the Senators. As a start with the Sens he's 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA. His last start for Harrisburg came 4/27 at Hartford. He started four games with Fresno with his last start coming 5/17 vs Sacramento. His season-high in innings is six on 4/27 in the start at Hartford. His season-high in pitches thrown is 94 on 5/10 for Fresno at Sacramento. For more information on Mario, see his relievers box.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game two of their three-game series tonight at FNB Field. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams. They play against one another in July in Manchester.

The Senators have 19 games to go in the first half and their lead is 6.5 games over Akron, 7.0 games over Erie and 8.5 games over Altoona.

The Sens pitching staff has issued the fewest walks in the league and have the second best strikeout-walk ratio in the league.

With Steven Fuentes spot start Sunday, the Senators have had nine pitchers start a game. Last year, they had 18 pitchers start a game.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

They're 23-26 and in fifth place in the Eastern Division, trailing Trenton by 7.0 games.

The Fisher Cats are 4-6 in their last ten games. They're 14-12 at home and 9-14 on the road.

New Hampshire is 12-13 in May. They're hitting .255 as a team and their ERA is 3.17.

New Hampshire has seven MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by RH Nate Pearson who is ranked #3 in the Blue Jays organization and #57 overall.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens have 19 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 8 are home and 11 away; 14 are NL and 5 are AL; and 5 are against West opponents and 14 are against the East.

The Sens are 11-15 in May. They're hitting just .226 and averaging 3.6 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.23 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.