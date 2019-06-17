Sea Dogs Kick off Maine Whoopie Pie Weekend

PORTLAND, MAINE - On Friday, June 21st at 7pm, the Portland Sea Dogs will take Hadlock Field as The Maine Whoopie Pies to kick off Maine Whoopie Pie Weekend. The Weekend, which was recently recognized by the Maine State Legislature, celebrates the taste of Maine's Official State Treat, the Whoopie Pie. Appropriately, The Maine Whoopie Pies (The Sea Dogs) will be playing their Pennsylvania rivals the Reading Fighting Phils bringing another chapter to the long-standing whoopie pie rivalry between the two states.

The Sea Dogs game will be filled with many sweet events and giveaways to celebrate the Whoopie Pie. The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a free whoopie pie seat cushion thanks to the game's sponsor Trademark Federal Credit Union. Sweetie Pie, the mascot of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, will be on hand to greet fans at the ballpark with Slugger the Sea Dogs mascot and will be making other appearances throughout the night. Maine's best known whoopie pie company, Wicked Whoopies, will have their famous whoopie pies available at Hadlock Field and fans will have the chance to win merchandise from the 2019 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival taking place from on the 22nd from 10am to 4pm in Dover-Foxcroft.

During the game on the 21st and during the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival on the 22nd, the official sentiment of the Maine State Legislature recognizing the weekend will be announced. It reads in part "...The Maine Whoopie Pies have partnered with Wicked Whoopies and the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, which takes place on Saturday, June 22nd in Dover-Foxcroft, to create Maine Whoopie Pie Weekend. The whoopie pie has been a favorite of Mainers for nearly a century, with the first whoopie pie in Maine being served by Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston in 1925."

Tickets for any game at Hadlock Field are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. For more information on the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival visit MaineWhoopiePieFestival.com. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 and brings dozens of bakers and 10's of thousands of whoopie pies together to celebrate the taste of Maine's Official State Treat, the Whoopie Pie.

