Fisher Cats Second Half Starts with First Summer Homestand

June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday for a six-game homestand featuring Atlas Fireworks, Montreal Expos-themed jerseys, and a Bo Bichette bobblehead giveaway.

Although the Fisher Cats missed out on a first half playoff berth, they'll have a chance to clinch a postseason spot in the Eastern League's second half, which begins on Wednesday. The team returns to New Hampshire on a three-game winning streak, thanks to a thrilling sweep of the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) on the road.

The 'Cats scored runs in the ninth to win in all three games, including a dramatic 2-1 win on Sunday to complete the weekend-long triumph. Yennsy Diaz worked eight strong innings and allowed a single unearned run, Nash Knight homered to start the scoring and Forrest Wall plated pinch runner Josh Palacios - who stole second to move into scoring position - with a two-out double in the final frame.

Bryan Baker earned back-to-back saves Saturday and Sunday. He entered his first game of the weekend with the bases loaded, no outs and New Hampshire leading 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth. He induced a ground ball double play then got reigning Eastern League Player of the Week Zach Houchins to line out to end the game.

Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Nate Pearson tossed two perfect innings in his start on Saturday night and is slated to go five innings on Friday, June 21.

#5 Blue Jays farmhand (MLB.com) Kevin Smith flourished in the first series of the road trip at Bowie. In the former Terps' first time playing in Maryland since his college days, Smith logged four extra-base hits and drove in five runs over a three-game stretch.

This week, the Fisher Cats welcome division rivals Binghamton (Mets) and Trenton (Yankees) to Delta Dental Stadium for the first two series in the second half.

Fisher Cats vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Tuesday-Thursday)

Tuesday, June 18 @ 6:35 p.m. - 2018-19 NHIAA State Champions Night + Tall Boy Tuesday

We'll honor the Granite State's finest prep athletes from the 2018-19 season with an evening of applause and adulation (with plenty of antics mixed in), presented by Coca-Cola of Northern New England. Enjoy $5 24 oz. Miller, Coors and Twisted Tea in the Samuel Adams Brewhouse from the moment gates open until first pitch.

Wednesday, June 19 @ 6:35 p.m. - Halfway Night

The season's midway point! With the new split-season format in the Eastern League, everything begins anew as the 'Cats look to defend their 2018 championship with a second half title run.

Thursday, June 20 @ 6:35 p.m. - Bucket Hat Giveaway + Pregame Police K-9 Demonstration + Thirsty Thursday

The first 1,000 fans through the gates get a free Fisher Cats bucket hat from Plymouth Rock Assurance. Manchester's finest - both human and canine - will show us their skills before the game, and fans can sip on $3 domestic and $4 import 12 oz. drafts at the first and third base concession stands.

Fisher Cats vs. Trenton Thunder (Friday-Sunday)

Friday, June 21 @ 6:35 p.m. - Comic-Con Night + Atlas Fireworks

No pop culture reference is too obscure for one of our biggest theme nights of 2019. Come dressed as your favorite comic book & movie characters, meet superheroes, and more! Postgame Atlas Fireworks are presented by Autofair.

Saturday, June 22 @ 6:35 p.m. - Boy Band Atlas Fireworks + Oral Health Challenge

Your favorite hits from the angelic voices of an era. Bleached blonde hair not required. Kids can receive two free tickets to the game courtesy of the Oral Health Challenge, presented by Northeast Delta Dental. All they have to do is fill out the Oral Health Challenge form on our Community page when they brush twice and floss once each day during a one-week period.

Sunday, June 23 @ 1:35 p.m. - Bo Bichette Bobblehead + Franco-American Heritage Day + Kids Run The Bases

Bo knows a lot of things. He knows how to hit, how to play defense, and how to grow one of the best flows in all of baseball. He bats second in our TriBobble series that form one mega-talented set! His bobble is brought to us by Coca-Cola of Northern New England. Themed jerseys that take inspiration from the classic baby-blue Expos look and a French public address announcer are just the beginning for the third iteration of our celebration with the Franco-American Center. And like every Sunday, kids run the bases after the game thanks to the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission, Division of Enforcement.

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call 603-641-2005 or stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.