Dogs Take Series Opener at UPMC Park

June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The SeaWolves could not come up with key hits with runners on base as they dropped the series opener to the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-3, on Monday night at UPMC Park.

Erie took a lead in the bottom of the first inning against Portland starter Tanner Houck. Derek Hill led off with a single and moved to second on a groundout. Jose Azocar walked to put a pair on base. With two outs, Josh Lester singled home both baserunners for a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs quickly tied the game in the second against SeaWolves starter Logan Shore. Joey Curletta singled with one out and Luke Tendler tied the game with a two-out, two-run home run.

The Dogs took the lead against Shore in the top of the fifth. Deiner Lopez singled with two outs and was doubled home by Jarren Duran for a 3-2 advantage. Jhon Nunez followed with a base hit that scored Duran for a 4-2 lead.

Portland would add to the lead in the sixth against Erie reliever Trent Szkutnik. Brett Netzer walked with one out and stole a pair of bases. With two outs, Jeremy Rivera homered to left for a 6-2 Dogs lead. All six of the Portland runs in the game came with two outs.

The SeaWolves got one back in the home half of the sixth. Azocar led off with a double and scored on a two-out Kody Eaves double to make it 6-3. Erie would get no closer.

A trio of Portland relievers, Jake Cosart, Kevin Lenik and Matthew Gorst held the SeaWolves without a run over the final three innings of the game. Gorst retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his third save.

Houck (7-4) hurled his fifth straight quality start, earning the win. He allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in six innings.

Shore (2-6) took the loss for Erie allowing four runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

The SeaWolves and Sea Dogs meet in the middle game of the three-game set on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Righty Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.70 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Matthew Kent (1-2, 3.47 ERA).

Tuesday will be the second of four Copa de la Diversión dates at UPMC Park. Copa de la Diversión is a season-long event series celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture. The UPMC Park game day experience will be transformed with Latin music, colorful decorations, specialty food & drink items, and custom Erie Piñatas caps and jerseys to worn by the players.

Also on Tuesday, the first 250 kids ages 12 and younger receive a voucher good for a Smith's hot dog, Pepsi fountain drink and bag of Utz chips. Fans 21 & older can enjoy $2 drink specials in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the end of the sixth inning on Two-Buck Tuesday.

