Bichette Drives in Three, Sens Win 4-2

June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators (42-27) took a 4-0 lead and made it stand up, with a 4-2 win against the Altoona Curve (34-32) Monday night in Altoona. The Curve had plenty of base runners Monday but left 14 on base, eight of them in scoring position. Meanwhile the Senators scored in the first inning, and with the win, moved to 15-6 when they score in the first frame. The game ended with the bases loaded for Altoona when Aaron Barrett struck out Jason Delay.

Turning Point

Leading 2-0 with two outs and no one on in the top of the fifth inning, Austin Davidson walked. Altoona starting pitcher Sean Brady then committed an error placing two on with two outs with Dante Bichette, Jr. coming to the plate. Bichette tripled on the first pitch into the right center alley to score two runs, giving the Sens a 4-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

- Ben Braymer earned the win going five innings and allowing a run on five hits. One start after he no-hit Richmond for eight innings, he threw 89 pitches, 53 for strikes. Altoona had runners on base in each of his five frames.

- Jonny Venters pitched the sixth, allowing a run on two hits but also stranding two.

- Bryan Bonnell worked the seventh and eighth innings, retiring the side in order in the seventh but stranding two runners in the eighth.

- Aaron Barrett pitched the ninth and earned his 13th save on the season. He pitched around two walks and a single and stranded the bases loaded.

With the Gavel

- Dante Bichette, Jr. drove in three runs with a sac fly and a two-run triple in the fifth inning which proved to be the difference in the game. He also doubled.

- Austin Davidson had two hits including a first inning double which plated the Sens first run. He also scored a run.

- Luis Sardinas doubled in the first and scored the Sens first run. He also singled in the seventh.

- The Senators were 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Filibusters

With the win the Senators are 16-6 in the first game of series this season.

Harrisburg is 8-0 on Monday's this season.

Tomorrow night is the final game of the first half. The Senators are guaranteed the best record in the Eastern League at the conclusion of the first half.

On Deck

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their three-game series Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

