Bichette, Braymer Lead Senators over Curve

June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. -- The Altoona Curve had the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth but came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Harrisburg Senators on Monday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve (34-32) loaded the bases on two walks and a single with two outs in the ninth against Senators (42-27) closer Aaron Barrett (Save, 13) before the right-hander struck out Jason Delay swinging to end the game. The Curve stranded a season-high-tying 14 runners, including at least one in eight of the nine innings, and went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Senators scored all four of their runs over the first five innings. Dante Bichette Jr. drove in three of the runs in a 2-for-3 night that included a two-out, two-RBI triple to right-center in the fifth and a sacrifice fly to center in the third. Luis Sardinas and Austin Davidson hit back-to-back doubles in the first to produce Harrisburg's first run of the night.

Ben Braymer (Win, 4-4) started for the Senators and allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings. The only run he allowed came on Jerrick Suiter's two-out, RBI double in the fifth scoring Jared Oliva, who doubled to left-center to start the inning. Oliva added a two-out, RBI single in the sixth off Senators reliever Jonny Venters.

Sean Brady (Loss, 2-7) gave up four runs, but only two earned, on seven hits over six innings. It was Brady's seventh straight start in which he worked at least six innings. The two unearned runs, which scored on Bichette's triple in the fifth, scored after Brady's fielding error on a slow chopper back to him off the bat of Tres Barrera.

Both bullpens turned in strong outings on the night. Three Senators relievers held the Curve to one run in four innings behind Braymer while Vicente Campos and Angel German combined for three scoreless innings in relief of Brady.

Oliva extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a two-hit night, Bligh Madris reached base safely four times with two singles and two walks and Robbie Glendinning walked three times in the loss.

The Curve and Senators continue their three-game series and will play the final game of the Eastern League's first half on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Curve have not named their starter for tomorrow while the Senators will go with right-hander Tyler Mapes (3-2, 4.30).

