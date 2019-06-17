Diaz Named EL Player of the Week

BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League has announced that Baysox OF Yusniel Diaz has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of June 10th-June 16th.

The 22-year old batted .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, seven runs scored, four walks, and a .864 slugging percentage in six games for the Baysox last week. Diaz, who is a native of Havana, Cuba, drove in at least one run in all six games he played in last week and had multiple hits in three of those games. He also hit a home run in three straight games from June 12th-June 14th.

The 6'1", 195 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in home runs (3), RBIs (12), total bases (19), and slugging percentage (.864) last week and tied for the league lead in runs scored (7). He also finished ranked among the weekly leaders in OPS (1.308, 2nd), doubles (2, T-3rd), hits (8, T-6th), walks (4, T-6th), batting average (.364, T-8th), and on-base percentage (.444, 9th).

Yusniel, who is rated by MLB.com as the No. 2 prospect in the Baltimore organization, was acquired by the Baltimore Orioles in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018. He was originally signed by the Dodgers as a free agent on November 21, 2015.

