Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Altoona

June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (41-27) vs. Altoona Curve (34-31)

LH Ben Braymer (3-4, 2.55) vs. LH Sean Brady (2-6, 5.77)

Game 69 - Monday, June 17 @ 6:30 p.m. - PNG Field

Senators starting lineup:

Luis Garcia, 2B

Luis Sardinas, SS

Austin Davidson, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Dante Bichette, Jr., LF

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Tyler Goeddel, CF

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Ben Braymer, P

LAST GAME

Three Reading pitchers combined to strike out 14 Senators in the Sens 2-1 loss to Reading Sunday at FNB Field. Harrisburg had only three base runners, two in the fourth and one in the ninth. The Sens also had a home run taken away with two outs in the eighth off the bat of Luis Sardinas.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game one of their three-game series tonight in Altoona. It's the Senators last trip to Altoona though the teams play two more series at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

The Senators are 6-4 against Altoona and 4-3 in Altoona. The two teams have played twice at PNG Field in Altoona with the Sens sweeping a three-game series and Altoona taking three out of four in the other series.

The Senators begin a stretch today with 27 consecutive games against Western Division opponents.

TODAY'S STARTERS

On the mound for the Senators is LH Ben Braymer. Ben was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week today for his effort Wednesday at Richmond. He allowed just one batter to reach, a walk in the fourth inning, and retired the final 20 batters he faced. For more on Braymer, please see his starting pitcher page on page 2.

Altoona sends LH Sean Brady to hill tonight. The 25-year-old is making his eighth start for Altoona tonight. He began the season in the Indians organization, making two starts for Columbus and three starts for Akron before being released. He made 27 starts for Akron last year and went 7-7 with a 4.53 ERA.

ALTOONA

They're 34-31 and in second place in the Western Division, 5.5 games behind the Senators.

Altoona is 8-2 in their past 10 games, which is the best record in the league. They're 16-16 at PNG Field.

In June they're 11-3 and hitting .231 with 12HR and 58 RS. On the hill they have a 2.66 ERA.

Altoona has two MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're #9 OF Jared Oliva and #30 RHP Blake Cederlind.

They have 20 players that have been with the Pirates their entire career, 12 that are AA rookies, and one that has MLB experience.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 10 on the active roster. There are 14 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 5 players with big league experience. Of the 24 active players, 17 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens monthly: June 7-7, .246 9HR 55RS and a 2.93 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

Harrisburg has two first half games remaining before starting the second half Wednesday night. So the first two games of the series in Altoona are first half games and the game on Wednesday is the start of the second half.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half.

Harrisburg is 6-13 on the road since May 1st.

They are 17-15 away from FNB field and batting .234 with 23 HR and 116 RS (3.6 RPG) and a 3.36 ERA.

