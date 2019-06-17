Sea Dogs Game Notes June 17th at Erie SeaWolves

June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (6-4, 3.98)

Akron: RHP Logan Shore (2-5, 4.50)

NEWS AND NOTES

FINAL LEG HEADS TO ERIE, PA: The Portland Sea Dogs begin the third part of their nine-game trip on Monday night against the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) at UPMC Park...Portland is 4-2 on the trip, sweeping their previous series over the Akron RubberDucks...With a win tonight, the 'Dogs match their longest winning streak of the season (last four-game win streak on May 31-June 4)...RHP Tanner Houck is the team leader with 66 strikeouts and makes his 13th start of the season.

HOW SWEEP IT IS: Portland swept a doubleheader for the first time since 2017, 4-0 and 6-3 over Akron on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park...Starters Dedgar Jimenez and Denyi Reyes worked six innings in each game to earn victories...In the opener, Jhon Nunez went 2-for-4 with a homer and 2 RBI...In the second game, Joey Curletta and Bobby Dalbec provided two-run doubles...C.J. Chatham returned to action and nailed an RBI single in each game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.