Sea Dogs Game Notes June 17th at Erie SeaWolves
June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (6-4, 3.98)
Akron: RHP Logan Shore (2-5, 4.50)
NEWS AND NOTES
FINAL LEG HEADS TO ERIE, PA: The Portland Sea Dogs begin the third part of their nine-game trip on Monday night against the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) at UPMC Park...Portland is 4-2 on the trip, sweeping their previous series over the Akron RubberDucks...With a win tonight, the 'Dogs match their longest winning streak of the season (last four-game win streak on May 31-June 4)...RHP Tanner Houck is the team leader with 66 strikeouts and makes his 13th start of the season.
HOW SWEEP IT IS: Portland swept a doubleheader for the first time since 2017, 4-0 and 6-3 over Akron on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park...Starters Dedgar Jimenez and Denyi Reyes worked six innings in each game to earn victories...In the opener, Jhon Nunez went 2-for-4 with a homer and 2 RBI...In the second game, Joey Curletta and Bobby Dalbec provided two-run doubles...C.J. Chatham returned to action and nailed an RBI single in each game.
