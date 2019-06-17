Maine Whoopie Pies Coming to Hadlock on June 21st

June 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





The Portland Sea Dogs are changing their name...for one night anyway. The Sea Dogs will become the Maine Whoopie Pies, presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union, on Friday, June 21st when they host the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:00 PM at Hadlock Field. The name change is in celebration of the official state treat of Maine: the whoopie pie!

As part of the night the first 500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a whoopie pie seat cushion, courtesy of Trademark Federal Credit Union. Other festivities include a pregame whoopie pie eating contest, an appearance by Sweetie Pie, the mascot of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, plenty of whoopie pies from Wicked Whoopies, and more! More Info

June 21 @ 7:00 PM

vs. Reading

Bark in the Park

Take your dog out to the ballgame and enjoy a game with the entire family, presented by IDEXX. More Info

Foodie Friday

In honor of the Maine Whoopie Pies, the featured Foodie Friday item is whoopie pie ice cream. Additionally, vanilla ice cream with candied bacon is available. Both have the option to pair it with a Truly Berry.

June 22 @ 6:00 PM

vs. Reading

Fireworks

Celebrate the arrival of summer with a fantastic post-game fireworks show, presented by Emerson Toyota.

The Kastaways

Maine's only mascot band: The Kastaways will be performing on the Horch Roofing stage located in the front plaza at Hadlock Field.

June 23 @ 1:00 PM

vs. Reading

Special Olympics Maine Day

Join us for Special Olympics Maine Day! We will be hosting a number of athletes and their families for the game with special programs throughout the game. | Presented By Dream Ride and the Hometown Foundation

Kids Run the Bases

Kids 16 and under can run the bases after the game (weather & field conditions permitting), presented by Texas Roadhouse.

June 24 @ 7:00 PM

vs. New Hampshire

Brock Holt Bobblehead Giveaway

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Brock Holt bobblehead, courtesy of AAA This bobblehead of Holt riding a bicycle is in honor of Holt becoming the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle in the postseason.

MOMday

Every Monday moms get in FREE with a MOMday coupon and the purchase of a child's general admission ticket. | Presented By Sun Tan City Coupon & Info

Mainer Monday

At every Monday home game, the Sea Dogs will honor a Mainer who is making a difference in their community. Additionally, Maine residents can get 5 general admission tickets for $25.00. More Info

June 25 @ 7:00 PM

vs. New Hampshire

Goodwill Donation Drive

Goodwill Northern New England will be hosting a donation drive. Fans are encouraged to bring bags of gently used clothing and household items to donate. | Presented By Goodwill Northern New England More Info

School's Out

On Tuesday, June 25th we will be hosting our School's Out promotion to reward students who received an "A" equivalent grade on their report card. Students who received an "A" equivalent grade on their most recent report can bring them to the stadium on June 25th and receive a voucher to be used at our prize table located by Guest Services in the concourse. More Info

June 26 @ 7:00 PM

vs. New Hampshire

Margaritaville Night at the Park

Are you ready for a change in latitude? Escape to Hadlock Field for a FINtastic time with Margaritaville Night at the Park. Tiki Thom and the Beach Band will be performing, "Cheeseburgers in Paradise will be served, and much more. We encourage fans to wear Hawaiian shirts to the game. More Info

ECHO Outdoor Equipment Night

Join us and our friends from ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment for this game. ECHO will have their latest products in the plaza where you can sign-up for a chance to win a great ECHO prize! The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a drawstring bag, courtesy of ECHO.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.