Portland Grabs the Opener in Erie, 6-3

Erie, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (26-40) matched a season high with their fourth straight win, defeating the Erie SeaWolves (31-33), 6-3 on Monday night in the series opener at UPMC Park. Portland clinched a winning road trip and will wrap up the first half on Tuesday night.

Tanner Houck (7-4) worked Portland's fourth consecutive quality start to earn the win. Houck yielded a two-run single in the first inning to Josh Lester, giving Erie a 2-0 lead, but settled down. Houck gave up four hits, but no hits over innings two-five allowed three runs on four walks, and three strikeouts.

Both teams combined for nine two-out runs. Luke Tendler tied the game with a two-run homer in the second inning off losing pitcher Logan Shore (2-6). In the fifth, Deiner Lopez singled and scored on Jarren Duran's double. Jhon Nunez (2-for-4) followed with an RBI single.

The Sea Dogs added two runs in the sixth inning on a two-run homer by Jeremy Rivera. Erie scored their final run in the sixth on the double by Kody Eaves.

Jake Cosart and Kevin Lenik worked scoreless frames to record holds, and Matthew Gorst hurled a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.

The 'Dogs are 5-2 on the trip and 10-7 against the Western Division this season.

Portland and the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) continue their three-game series on Tuesday night with a 7:05 PM first pitch from UPMC Park. LHP Matthew Kent (1-2, 3.47) makes his ninth appearance of the year. Erie counters with RHP Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.70). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:50 PM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

