Sea Dogs Game Notes May 2nd vs. Binghamton

May 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (0-3, 6.87 ERA)

Binghamton: LHP Anthony Kay (1-2, 1.85)

NEWS AND NOTES

WELCOME BACK: Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia is scheduled to make a Major League Rehab Assignment on Thursday night, as the Sea Dogs open up a six-game series in four days against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies...Pedroia is on Boston's 10-day injured list with left knee irritation...Portland returns home after a 3-3 trip but took two of three from Binghamton last week...This series features a doubleheader on Friday and Sunday.

TOUGH SLEDDING FOR THE OFFENSE: The Portland Sea Dogs were shutout for the second straight day, falling 2-0 in Hartford on Wednesday morning...Despite the loss, Kyle Hart (L, 1-4) had a strong outing, yielding just two runs over 5.2 innings pitched...Adam Lau closed out the game with 2.1 scoreless frames...Hartford scored both runs in the sixth inning, as Vince Fernandez nailed a run-scoring single and scored on a wild pitch.

