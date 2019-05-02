Yard Goats Lose Pitchers' Duel in New Hampshire

Manchester, NH- New Hampshire Fisher Cats starting pitcher Andrew Sopko and reliever Ty Tice combined on a three-hit shutout as the Blue Jays affiliate defeated the Yard Goats 1-0 on a chilly Thursday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. It was the Yard Goats first game of a two-city seven-game road trip. The Fisher Cats scored an unearned run in the sixth inning, ending Hartford's consecutive scoreless innings streak at 26 innings for Yard Goats pitching. The Yard Goats, who registered wins of 4-0 on Tuesday and 2-0 yesterday, were involved in their third straight shutout game. Hartford starter Jack Wynkoop was the tough luck loser and was denied his third straight win.

The Fisher Cats jumped over the Yard Goats in the standings by beating the Rockies affiliate for just the third time in eight games this season. Hartford was denied its third straight win and a chance to get back to .500 for the first time since being 10-10.

Fisher Cats starter Andrew Sopko and Yard Goats starter Jack Wynkoop dominated most of the game. Sopko surrendered only three hits and faced just one batter over the minimum with help from a double play and caught stealing. Hartford's best chance to score was in the seventh inning when Manny Melendez led off the inning with a single. However, the Fisher Cats righty retired the next three batters.

Wynkoop faced just 15 batters over the first five innings and was aided by a pair of double plays. Nash Knight doubled in the sixth inning and eventually scored on Santiago Espinal's two-out single, giving New Hampshire a 1-0 lead. Ty Tice retired six of the seven batters he faced in the eighth and ninth for his first save.

The Yard Goats play the second game of the four game weekend series on Friday night in Manchester, New Hampshire. RHP Brandon Gold will pitch for the Yard Goats and RHP Patrick Murphy will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

