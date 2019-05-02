Flying Squirrels Gently Used Car Giveaway a Clunker

May 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





FUNNVILLE - Due to a lack of suitable options, the Richmond Flying Squirrels will not be giving away a gently used car at tonight's game as previously announced. The team opens a seven-game homestand at 6:35 p.m. against the Altoona Curve with In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game presented by the National Kidney Foundation and media partners ABC 8 and Classic Rock 96.5. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

"We had a few options for the gently used car giveaway, but unfortunately there was nothing 'gentle' about any of those cars," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We feel bad that someone may be attending tonight's game with hope of driving home a new-to-them gently used car, so we are instead going to offer free rides to five fans and an opportunity to watch the postgame fireworks show from the field."

During the game, fans will have a chance to enter to win one of five $20 Lyft gift cards along with the opportunity to watch the postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks show from the field. Fans can text RFSride to 52182 to enter or visit RFSride.givesmart.com for more details. Winners will be notified via text message during the seventh inning of tonight's game and presented their gift cards on the field immediately following the game. Standard messaging and data rates apply. Fans must be at least 18 years old to enter and must be present to win.

Tonight is also the fourth and final Reading Night of the 2019 season. Students who completed the Go Nuts for Reading program presented by M&T Bank from schools designated to tonight's game can participate in a pregame parade around the warning track beginning at 5:45 p.m.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2019

Flying Squirrels Gently Used Car Giveaway a Clunker - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.