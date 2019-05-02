Erie SeaWolves Sign Deal with Imagination Park to Bring Augmented Reality Experiences to Fan Base

Vancouver, CANADA and Erie, PA - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company bringing augmented reality (AR) experiences to consumers and sports fans globally, today announced that the Erie SeaWolves have signed a deal that will bring augmented reality experiences to the UPMC Park and the city of Erie, Pennsylvania. The Detroit Tigers Double-A Affiliate will be among the first Minor League Baseball (MiLB) to utilize AR for fan engagement on their iOS or Android mobile devices.

"We are always looking for ways to improve fan engagement and AR is a fun way for the team to connect to our fans using their mobile phones. We want AR for promotions and sponsorships to engage fans in new ways," said Greg Coleman, President of the Erie SeaWolves. "What made it even more of a no-brainer was that we could manage the entire experience using our own staff at an extremely affordable cost."

The Imagination Park platform requires absolutely no programming or even technical ability to design, manage or implement highly sophisticated AR campaigns. The team can utilize its library of images or videos to appear on mobile device as holograms, coupons, video highlights and more. The SeaWolves plan to include Pokémon Go-like scavenger hunts at UPMC Park where fans can collect digital collectibles with the chance to win prizes including game tickets and SeaWolves gear.

"Augmented reality will have a profound impact on the way fans watch live games," said Jonathan Mariner, Imagination Park Advisor, former CFO of MLB and one of Sports Illustrated's 10 Most Influential Minorities in Sports. "Instead of being glued to your seats and just watching, fans will actually interact with images, logos, statues, landscapes, players and more. AR encourages people to get out of their seats and explore the stadium and what it has to offer, ultimately increasing concessions."

