Sea Dogs Game Notes May 1st at Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (1-3, 2.74 ERA)

Hartford: RHP Ashton Goudeau (1-1, 2.18)

NEWS AND NOTES

CLOSING OUT THE TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs close out a six-game trip, taking on the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) at Dunkin' Donuts Park...With a win this morning, the 'Dogs clinch a winning trip and their third straight series win on the road...Following today's game, the Sea Dogs open up a nine-game homestand on Thursday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate)...The two teams have a doubleheader on Friday and Sunday.

STRONG START FOR DEDGAR: Rico Garcia (W, 2-0) outdueled Dedgar Jimenez (L, 0-2) for the second time in six days, as the Yard Goats took the middle game on Tuesday night, 4-0...Jimenez earned his second straight quality start, yielding two runs over 6 IP...Garcia fanned a franchise-record 11 batters (also a career-high) over 6.2 IP...Hartford put the game away with two runs in the eighth inning against Jordan Weems.

