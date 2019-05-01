Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (May 2-5)

May 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - Spring has sprung at Canal Park and that means exciting theme nights, dazzling fireworks shows and unique giveaways. This homestand features plenty of "Affordable Family Fun" at Canal Park, including Justin Timberlake and WONE Listener-selected fireworks shows, a fauxback-themed backpack giveaway, and community awareness days! Come out to Canal Park and make sure you don't miss out on the fun!

Tickets for the homestand start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com/parking-directions for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

May 2-5 Homestand Highlights

THIRTSY THURSDAY - May 2 vs. Reading (6:35 p.m.) - presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Reading - RHP Mauricio Llovera (1-0, 2.51) vs. Akron - TBD

Bring Your Own WolfPack - Hangover 10-Year Anniversary

Unlike the movie... $1 Beers and Sodas + Friends = An Unforgettable Night.

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Budweiser draft beer and soft drink specials at every Thursday home game! Thirsty Thursdays are presented by Budweiser / ESPN Cleveland.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - May 3 vs. Reading (6:35 p.m.), presented by FirstEnergy, Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD

Probables: Reading - RHP Tom Eshelman (0-2, 9.53) vs. Akron - TBD

Look! My Hot Dog is Green! ($1,000 Cash Giveaway)

Do you want to make some easy cash? All you have to do is purchase a Hot Dog... and you may be a winner!!

Justin Timberlake Fireworks, presented by Akron-Canton Airport

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks normally wear their unique electric blue jerseys and fans will be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy.

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - May 4 vs. Reading (6:35 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE

Probables: Reading - RHP Ramon Rosso (2-0, 0.89) vs. Akron - RHP Matt Solter (1-0, 2.57)

"May the Fourth Be With You" - Star Wars Night Powered by FirstEnergy

Faux Backpack Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a RubberDucks backpack presented by FirstEnergy!

WONE Listener-Selected Fireworks - Presented by FirstEnergy

Giveaway Saturday - Presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers / 97.5 WONE

SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAY - May 5 vs. Reading (2:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital/KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Probables: Reading - RHP Adonis Medina (0-1, 4.82) vs. Akron - RHP Zach Plesac (1-1, 0.86)

MS Awareness Day presented by Oak Clinic for Multiple Sclerosis

The RubberDucks partner with the Oak Clinic to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis in the community.

Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

Sundays are presented by Akron Children's Hospital / KIDJAM! Radio - powered The Summit

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

