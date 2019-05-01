Flying Squirrels Return Thursday to Open Seven-Game Homestand

FUNNVILLE - The Flying Squirrels return to Richmond on Thursday to begin a seven-game homestand, which includes four giveaways, two In-Your-Face Fireworks shows, Star Wars Night and plenty more excitement in Funnville.

The Flying Squirrels begin the homestand with four games against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, followed by three games against the Trenton Thunder, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The full promotional schedule for the upcoming homestand is listed below:

Thursday, May 2 vs. Altoona Curve

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Pregame Entertainment: Mike Souder Band

In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by the National Kidney Foundation: Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Reading Night No. 4: Students who complete the Go Nuts for Reading program presented by M&T Bank receive a free General Admission ticket to their school's designated game and get to participate in a pregame parade beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Friday, May 3 vs. Altoona Curve

7:05 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Live Pregame Entertainment: Kadencia Orquesta

Copa de la Diversión Wrestling Wristband Giveaway presented by Capital One: The first 1,000 fans 14 & younger receive a pair of lucha libre wrestling wristbands featuring the Flying Squirrels' Ardillas Voladoras identity.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games (except May 19) in Funnville presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Saturday, May 4 vs. Altoona Curve

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m. | Tickets

Live Pregame Entertainment: Kenobi Style

Star Wars Night: May the force be with you on May 4th in Funnville. Pose for pictures and interact with characters from the 501st and Region Legion during the Flying Squirrels' annual Star Wars Night.

In-Your-Face Fireworks: Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Sunday, May 5 vs. Altoona Curve

1:05 p.m. | Gates open at noon | Tickets

Live Pregame Entertainment: DJ Ron Manila

10th Season Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU: The first 1,000 fans 14 & younger receive a limited edition 10th season gold youth jersey. (Youth sizes S-XL, while supplies last).

Pregame Catch on the Field: Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games (except May 19) in Funnville presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Monday, May 6 vs. Trenton Thunder

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Live Pregame Entertainment: Stray Dog Band

10th Season Umbrella Giveaway presented by Elephant Insurance: Wash away any concerns over rain delays by being one of the first 1,000 fans 15 & older to grab a 10th season umbrella.

Bark in the Park: Dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Monday home game! Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet (Sections 101-103, 203-204 and General Admission first base side).

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Trenton Thunder

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Live Pregame Entertainment: Ragged Edge

Chris Shaw #Shawsome T-shirt Giveaway: As part of the 10 memorable players series, the first 1,500 fans 15 & older receive a #Shawsome T-shirt celebrating the Flying Squirrels outfielder. (Adult sizes S-3XL, while supplies last).

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Trenton Thunder

12:05 p.m. | Gates open at 11 a.m. | Tickets

Live Pregame Entertainment: Rick Hollowell

RVA Day: Plan a meeting or office outing at the ballpark and enjoy an afternoon of baseball in Funnville.

Wine-Up Wednesday: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 11 AM-1 PM. (Available at the wine cart located in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse).

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney's All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown's Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

