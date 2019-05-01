Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (10-11, T3RD WEST, 8.5 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (12-12, 2ND WEST, 8.0 GB 1st Half)

RHP Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.52) vs. RHP James Marvel (3-1, 1.52) WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 *10:35 AM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #22 * ROAD GAME #10 * DAY GAME 8

Today, the Erie SeaWolves will try to take a second-straight rubber match, and series, from the Altoona Curve. The SeaWolves bested the Curve in their first series-deciding game of the season on April 10th in 5-1 fashion. Matt Manning, who was tagged for a season-high four earned runs last night, led the SeaWolves to victory in the first rubber game. This time, it will be up to Alex Faedo, who is coming off a combined no-hitting performance in which he twirled the first 7.0 no-hit innings against the Bowie Baysox on April 24th. He struck out five in that game and faced one over the minimum. James Marvel will go for Altoona, entering the game ranked second in the Eastern League in innings pitched (29.2), third in both BAA (.167) & WHIP (0.74), and sixth in ERA (1.52). Marvel is riding a 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings streak.

Thur., May 2 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m LHP Gregory Soto (0-0, 1.80) vs. TBD

Fri., May 3 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m RHP Logan Shore (1-2, 4.05) vs. TBD

Sat., May 4 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00) vs. TBD

Sun., May 5 vs. Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-1, 2.83) vs. TBD

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- Both INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are on the Detroit 40-man roster, Alcantara is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while Soto is No. 26

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation now features five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Casey Mize threw the second 9.0 inning no-hitter in franchise history (4th no-hitter) on 4/29 at Altoona -- the other was Thad Weber on August 22, 2009

- Mize's outing was the 7th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ shutout frames -- 8th quality start

- Erie RHP Alex Faedo was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/21-28 (1-0, 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 1 BB)

- Erie is now 1-8 when scoring three runs or less in a game

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-5 at PNG Field

- The sweep vs. TRE was the second series loss of 2019 (second sweep) -- SeaWolves were swept seven times in 2018

- Kody Eaves is 10th in RBI (14)

- Jose Azocar has the most multi-hit games on the team (8) and is 3rd in league in AVG (.371)

- Derek Hill is T-1st the Eastern League in runs scored (17) and CS (4)

- Erie's sweep in Bowie was the first since 4/27-29/10 (SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton 6/15-17)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)

- Erie started the season 7-3 for just the second time since 2010 (other season was 2017), since then are 3-7

- Erie pitching ranks 8th in the league in team ERA (3.58), Altoona is 4th (3.13)

- Altoona's pitching has walked the least-batters in the league (54), while Erie is T-3rd-fewest (70)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .261, while Altoona is 4th at .249

- The SeaWolves have allowed the fewest base stealers in the league (6), Rogers has thrown out 83% (5-for-6 CS)

