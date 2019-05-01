Fisher Cats Return Home for Historic Weekend

May 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are back at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium for a four-game homestand starting on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. For the first time in franchise history, the team will not play as the Fisher Cats for an entire weekend. The brand new Gatos Feroces identity debuts on Saturday and is followed by Mountain Men Sunday.

New Hampshire (11-13) is still in the thick of the Eastern Division first half playoff hunt, with a number of players making significant contributions of late.

Outfielder Forrest Wall - a member of the 2018 championship squad - extended his hitting streak to ten consecuitve games with a knock on Tuesday in Trenton to establish a new team high.

Patrick Murphy had a marvelous outing on Sunday, April 28 in Reading. The

#18 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) set a career high with eight innings pitched in which he allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out seven. He's slated to pitch at home on Friday, May 3.

Reliever Bryan Baker picked up his first career Double-A save in Reading on April 27 and has yet to allow a run in eight innings pitched.

Newcomer Willy Ortiz made his Blue Jays organizational debut on Tuesday against the Trenton Thunder, when he lit up the ARM & HAMMER Park radar gun with fastballs as high as 98 miles per hour through two perfect innings of relief.

This weekend, the Fisher Cats welcome the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire is 2-5 against the Yard Goats this year, as the teams battle for the Plymouth Rock Assurance Cup in the head-to-head regular season series.

Fisher Cats vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Thursday-Sunday)

Thursday, May 2 @ 6:35 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday + In-Town Taco Tourist Spot

Kick-off the weekend with Thirsty Thursday, featuring $3 domestic and $4 import drafts (12 oz.) from the 1st & 3rd Base Concession Stands. The ballpark is also serving as one of the Taco Tour's In-Town Tourist Spots, where fans can enjoy the Fisher Cats signature Sweet and Sriracha Pulled Pork Taco for $2.

Friday, May 3 @ 6:35 p.m. - Greg & The Morning Buzz Night + Greg "Kretchy" Kretchmar Bobblehead Giveaway + Rock 101 Atlas Fireworks

Add some personality to your bobble collection with a bobblehead immortalizing the famed Morning Buzz radio host. We'll light up the sky with Rock 101 Atlas Fireworks, presented in part by Ross Furniture.

Saturday, May 4 @ 6:35 p.m. - Gatos Feroces Debut + Juanes Atlas Fireworks

It's the moment we've been waiting for since Minor League Baseball debuted the Copa de la Diversion initiative: the Gatos Feroces will make their inaugural appearance at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats transform into their newest identity for the first of four Copa dates as we celebrate Latinx culture across the globe. Stick around after the game for Atlas Fireworks set to the music of Colombian superstar Juanes!

Sunday, May 5 @ 1:35 p.m. - Mountain Men Sunday + Vintage Sign Giveaway + Reading Challenge + Kids Run The Bases

We'll close out the weekend and the homestand with a jam-packed Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Mountain Men will take the field for the second time this season, accompanied by a Vintage Sign Giveaway courtesy of our friends at Coca-Cola of Northern New England. It's another Velcro Companies Reading Challenge game and the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission invites all kids to run the bases after the game.

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call 603-641-2005 or stop by the box office at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2019

