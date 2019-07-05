Sea Dogs Game Notes July 5th at New Hampshire

July 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (3-2, 2.62)

New Hampshire: RHP Justin Dillon (1-1, 5.87)

NEWS AND NOTES

KENT STARTS ON FRIDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) continue their four-game series on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium...Portland is seeking their first six-game winning streak since April 30-May 6, 2017...With last night's win, the 'Dogs have their best record for either half and look to go over.500 for the first time...Lefty Matthew Kent makes his sixth career start against New Hampshire.

EARLY FIREWORKS: 3B Bobby Dalbec and RF Luke Tendler each hit two-run homers in the fourth inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the Fisher Cats on Thursday night...RHP Kutter Crawford worked six innings on two runs and fanned nine, earning first Double-A win...In the sixth, the Sea Dogs put the game away with back-to-back two-out RBI doubles from 2B Brett Netzer and Tendler...RHP Eduardo Bazardo worked two scoreless and fanned four.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.