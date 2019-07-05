Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #83 Rumble Ponies (6-12) vs. Akron RubberDucks (6-11) - 6:35PM

July 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(6-12, 41-41), 5th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

AKRON RUBBERDUCKS

(6-11, 40-46), 5th Western Division

(Cleveland Indians)

Friday - 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Austin McGeorge (0-3, 3.54 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Scott (2-0, 2.95 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the second game their four-game series at home against the Akron RubberDucks. This is the last series before the All-Star break.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies ended their five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against Akron Thursday night. Patrick Mazeika drove in two runs and went 2-2. He hit a solo home run in the fourth - his ninth home run of the year - which moves him into a tie with Barrett Barnes for the team lead. Mickey Jannis (5-1) picked up the win and allowed one run on eight hits while striking out two over six innings. Jannis claimed sole possession of first place on the Ponies all-time wins list.

JANNIS SETS FRANCHISE WIN RECORD: RHP Mickey Jannis claimed his 26th win in a Rumble Ponies uniform. He moves one ahead of Tyler Pill ('13-'17). Jannis also has the Ponies record for most starts (78), innings pitched (458.1) and strikeouts (326).

MAZEIKA VS. AKRON: After Thursday night's 2-2 and two RBI performance, Patrick Mazeika is hitting a team-best .476 with four RBI and three doubles in six games against the RubberDucks this year.

SEASON SERIES: The Rumble Ponies are 5-2 against Akron this season. The Ponies took two out of three in both of their previous series against the RubberDucks.

BARNES CATCHES FIRE: Barrett Barnes is riding an eight-game hitting streak, his longest of 2019. During this stretch, he is hitting .333 (10-30) with seven RBI and three homers. Barnes sits fifth in the EL in OBP (.379) and OPS (.839).

HOME RUN COMPARISON: The RubberDucks are leading the EL with 75 home runs, nine more than Bowie, who is in second. The Ponies, meanwhile have 48 homers, the fewest in the league.

LOCAL TIES FOR RUBBERDUCKS: Tonight's starter LHP Adam Scott is from Canandaigua, NY, which is about 120 miles northwest of Binghamton. Teammate Ernie Clement is from Rochester, NY, roughly 150 miles from Binghamton.

FIVE PONIES HEADING TO ASG: Five members of the Rumble Ponies have been selected to this year's Eastern League all-star game. They are RHP Harol Gonzalez, second basemen Sam Haggerty, outfielder Braxton Lee, catcher/first basemen Patrick Mazeika, and RHP Adonis Uceta. Binghamton is tied for the second-most all-stars behind Richmond's six selections. The all-star game will be played July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.

COMING UP: The Ponies continue this four-game series against Akron Saturday night at 6:35PM at NYSEG Stadium. Following this series, the Ponies will be off for the All-Star Game and return to action on July 11 at Portland.

Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2019

