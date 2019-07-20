Sea Dogs Game Notes July 20th at Harrisburg

July 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (2-0, 1.80)

Harrisburg: RHP Bryan Bonnell (1-1, 0.87)

NEWS AND NOTES

SERIES IS EVEN: The Portland Sea Dogs and Harrisburg Senators (Nationals affiliate) meet in game three of their series on Saturday night at FNB Field...Portland is 3-2 on their seven-game trip, and have split the first two games with the Senators...Following this trip, Portland begins a seven-game homestand on Monday night against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate)...LH Daniel McGrath makes his eighth start of the season.

MARCUS MASHES: LF Marcus Wilson homered and drove in four runs, but the Harrisburg Senators beat the Sea Dogs, 8-5 on Friday night...Harrisburg had six straight hits in the sixth inning, scoring five times off losing pitcher RH Eduard Bazardo (1-1)...RH Jackson Condra-Bogan (5-4) retired all five batters to earn the win and RH Aaron Barrett earned his 19h save of the season...C Tres Barrera went 3-for-4, RBI to lead Harrisburg's 14-hit attack.

