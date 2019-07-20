McKenna Lands Walk-Off Hit for Baysox in Extras

BOWIE, Md. - Ryan McKenna connected on a walk-off single with the bases loaded to give the Bowie Baysox a 7-6 win in 10 innings over the Altoona Curve on Saturday at Prince George's Stadium.

The Curve (50-45, 15-13) erased a 5-0 lead for the Baysox (53-44, 23-6) by scoring four in the seventh and two in the eight to claim a one-run lead, but Yusniel Diaz hit a game-tying home run for Bowie that ultimately sent the game to extra innings.

After the Curve failed to score in the top of the 10th, Mason McCoy dropped bunted the placed runner from second to third and reached first when Altoona catcher Jason Delay tried to throw out the lead runner and failed. The Curve intentionally walked the bases loaded to face McKenna, who ripped the first pitch he saw from Matt Eckelman (Loss, 1-3) into right field to win the game.

Bowie built a 5-0 lead with the help of three doubles by Jesmuel Valentin. He started the third with the first Baysox hit of the game into the right field corner and scored on a fielder's choice three batters later. After Rylan Bannon hit a solo homer to center to kick off a three-run fifth, Valentin sent his second double to the right field corner and scored on Preston Palmeiro's RBI double to make it a 3-0 game. Valentine connected on his third double in his third at bat with two outs and two strikes in the sixth to bring in Diaz, who doubled to begin the inning.

The Curve were handcuffed by Bowie starter Alex Wells, who spun six scoreless innings and tip-toed around five Altoona singles.

Once Bowie went to Luis Gonzalez in the seventh, the comeback charge began with four runs. The Curve loaded the bases on a walk, single and hit batter before Mitchell Tolman singled to left to plate the first run. That triggered a pitching change to Cristian Alvarado with one out and he traded a ground ball for the second run. Jared Oliva tapped a 2-0 pitch back to the mound, but the pitcher Alvarado air-mailed the throw to let two more touch home for Altoona.

Altoona got to Alvarado again in the eighth when Delay singled in the tying run with one out, but another defensive play for the pitcher helped the Curve score the go-ahead run. Brett Pope dribbled a grounder between the plate and mound that Alvarado fielded and flipped the ball with his glove to his catcher, Levy, but the tag was late on Bralin Jackson to put Altoona ahead, 6-5.

Angel German served up the game-tying homer to Diaz and was ejected when he hit the next batter on the next pitch. That brought in Eckelman who finished the inning with a double play, pitched a scoreless ninth and was unable to record an out in the 10th.

The walk-off hit by McKenna broke up a 18.2 inning scoreless streak for Eckelman that started after Tate Matheny hit a walk-off grand slam for Portland on Memorial Day.

Dylan Tate (Win, 2-3) pitched 2.2 hitless innings for the Baysox despite three walks.

Beau Sulser made his first Double-A start and held Bowie to one run over his first four innings before he allowed four straight hits to start a three-run fifth.

The defeat in extra innings was the first of the season for Altoona, who are now 5-1 beyond regulation. Bowie clinched a series win to hand Altoona consecutive series losses for the first time since the club started 1-6 on their road trip to New Hampshire and Portland in late May.

Oliva and Bligh Madris each contributed two hits for the Curve in defeat.

The series ends on Sunday as the Curve turn to left-hander Sean Brady (3-8, 4.42) to avoid the sweep versus right-hander Mike Baumann (2-1, 0.33) pitching for the Baysox. First pitch for the finale is set for 1:35 p.m.

