Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

July 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (20-7, 2ND WEST, 1.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (12-16, 4TH WEST, 10.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ANTHONY CASTRO (3-2, 4.11 ERA) VS. LHP CALEB BARAGAR (2-3, 3.28 ERA)

SATURDAY, JULY 20 * 6:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

THE DIAMOND * GAME #94 * ROAD GAME #44 * NIGHT GAME #69

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves try to extend a season-long six game winning streak in game three of four against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. Last night, Tarik Skubal set a career-high and tied a season-high for Erie pitchers with 13 strikeouts. The offense mustered six runs in the 10th and the 'Wolves took a two-to-none series lead. Anthony Castro takes the hill for Erie and is coming off of a no-decision in his last start on July 14 versus Altoona. In five innings, Castro allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out nine and walking four. As a starter this season, the right-hander is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA across 11 starts (50 innings). Caleb Baragar goes for Richmond and has lost his past two starts. In two July outings, the left-hander has allowed seven earned runs in 11 innings (5.73 ERA). In his lone start against Erie on May 14, Baragar hurled a quality start. In 6.2 innings, he surrendered three earned runs on four hits while punching out seven. The 25-year old was a ninth round selection by San Francisco in 2016 out of Indiana University Bloomington.

Sun., July 21 at Richmond 1:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-0, 1.21 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.22 ERA)

Mon., July 22 at Altoona 6:30 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Waddell (2-1, 2.67 ERA)

Tue., July 23 at Altoona 4:30 p.m. G1: RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.31 ERA)

G2: TBD vs. TBD

Wed. July 24 at Altoona 12:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 14 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts eight Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No.1 pitching prospect in all of MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 10, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17, Anthony Castro is No. 21, & Zac Houston ranks No. 24

- Erie has slugged 18 home runs in their past 15 games, including 12 during this past homestand

- The SeaWolves stand at 21-21 on the road and own the leagues second-lowest road SLG (.334) & third-lowest OPS (.645)

- In all nine games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ innings and have struck out a league-best 66

- Erie and Richmond meet for the sixth of 14 times this season, an even split between UPMC Park (5/13-15 & 8/26-29) and The Diamond (7/18-21 & 8/19-21)

- The SeaWolves +59 run differential is first in the EL (+37 in second half) and the Flying Squirrels are last at -107

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .247 batting average while Richmond is last at .219

- The 'Wolves are now tied for third in home runs (74) and Richmond is tied for 10th (60)

- Erie has struck out 748 times (third-fewest in the EL) while Richmond has gone down on strikes 850 times (third-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tied for second in team ERA (3.23) while the Squirrels staff ranks 10th (3.74)

- Erie relievers have a 3.47 ERA (10th in the EL) and Richmond has a 3.50 ERA (11th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .227 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is third in fielding percentage (.981) while Richmond is last (.973)

- The SeaWolves went 4-2 vs. the Flying Squirrels in 2018 and 2-1 at The Diamond

