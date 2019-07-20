Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #96 Rumble Ponies (13-17) at Akron RubberDucks (9-20) - 7:05PM

July 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(13-17, 48-46), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

AKRON RUBBERDUCKS

(9-20, 43-55), 6th Western Division

(Cleveland Indians)

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Canal Park - Akron, OH

RHP Kevin Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Chih-Wei Hu (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Akron RubberDucks play the third game of their four-game series at Canal Park. The Ponies are in the middle of eight straight games away from home.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the RubberDucks 4-3 Friday night. David Thompson drove in all three Binghamton runs. Trenton Brooks gave Akron the lead for good with a three-run triple in the fifth. Tony Dibrell suffered the loss in his Double-A debut. He gave up four runs on five hits and struck out four over six innings. At one point, he retired 11 consecutive batters and 14 of 15.

THOMPSON'S BIG NIGHT: David Thompson drove in all three Binghamton runs Friday night. It was his first 3-RBI night of the season. He drove in one run with a groundout in the second. He then hit a two-run homer in sixth. It was his second home run in as many days and fourth of the season.

PAEZ STAYS HOT: Mike Paez went 3-4 with a pair of doubles Friday night. He is now 5-8 in this series as he also tallied two hits and two RBI in the opener Thursday night.

TOPS IN BATTING AVERAGE: The Rumble Ponies are hitting .247 and are tied with Erie for the Eastern League lead. Akron is tied for fourth with a .242 average.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: The Ponies went 0-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners Friday night. Binghamton had the tying run on second base with no outs but failed to score in both the seventh and ninth innings. The 12 at-bats w/RISP are the most the Ponies have had in which they went hitless this season.

PONIES OUTHIT RUBBERDUCKS: The Rumble Ponies tallied 10 hits, compared to seven for the RubberDucks. In addition to Paez's three hits, Sam Haggerty and Quinn Brodey each recorded two hits. Haggerty is now hitting .324 in eight games against Akron this season.

MAZEIKA RIDING EIGHT-GAME HIT STREAK: Patrick Mazeika led off the second inning with a triple Friday night to extend his hit streak to eight games. It was his first triple of the season. He also scored two runs. Earlier this season, the all-star recorded a 15-game hit streak (4/27-5/16).

ICE CATCHES FIRE : After registering two hits Friday night, Logan Ice is now hitting .381 in six games against the Rumble Ponies. He has three RBI and scored three runs.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies conclude their four-game series against the RubberDucks Sunday afternoon at 2:05PM. RHP Harol Gonzalez takes the mound against lefty Tanner Tully. The Ponies then head to Reading for four games

Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2019

