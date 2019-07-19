Sea Dogs Game Notes July 19th at Harrisburg

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Bryan Mata (1-2, 4.60)

Harrisburg: RHP Jackson Tetreault (3-5, 4.65)

NEWS AND NOTES

'DOGS ON A ROLE: The Portland Sea Dogs have won three straight games on the trip, and continue their four-game series with the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals affiliate) on Friday night at FNB Field...Portland needs one more win to clinch a winning trip...RHP Bryan Mata makes his fourth Double-A start and his first against a Western Division opponent...Following this series, the 'Dogs open up a seven-game homestand on Monday night against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate).

DENYI DOMINATES: RHP Denyi Reyes (5-9) earned his third straight win with seven scoreless frames in Portland's 4-0 win in the series opener...Reyes scattered four hits on one walk and fanned seven...RHP Durbin Feltman closed out the shutout with two innings...3B Jeremy Rivera delivered the game-winning RBI with a two-out RBI single in the second...Portland scored three times in the sixth, receiving RBI singles from 2B Brett Netzer and C Austin Rei.

