Newman-Kramer Bobble, Yinzers and Fireworks Headline Next Homestand at PNG Field

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, begin a seven-day homestand on Monday, July 22 with one of the busiest, fun-filled weeks of the season at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

With the club home through Sunday, July 28, the Curve will entertain the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate to the San Francisco Giants.

Kevins Newman and Kramer are featured on a "Seinfeld"-themed bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 27. The Newman & Kramer Dual Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Nuts For You, displays the two former Curve players dressed as the characters from the 1990s hit sitcom that share their surnames: Kevin Newman as the Postman and Kevin Kramer in Kramer's signature jacket. ESPN highlighted the bobblehead during their July 4 telecast of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

The week-long homestand has three FIREWORKS displays on tap and two games with the Curve transforming into the Allegheny Yinzers, presented by Keller Engineers. During Game 2 on Tuesday, July 23 and again on Friday, July 26, the Yinzers will take the field in their black-and-gold garb before the themed postgame fireworks each night. The homestand concludes with another FIREWORKS show after Sunday's game, which will feature a Simba appearance and is a Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club Game.

Mothers and sons can take advantage of a special ticket offer on Monday night, thanks to Dairy Queen. This $20 special includes a pair of Diamond Club seats and Dilly Bars in addition to a pregame catch on the field from 5:30-5:50 p.m.

A double-header between the Curve and SeaWolves is set for Tuesday, July 23 and will be a single-admission event, requiring just one ticket per fan to catch both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Curve wrap up their four-game, three-day series with Erie at noon with Super Splash Day on Wednesday, July 24, presented by Altoona Water Authority.

A four-game set with Richmond opens on Thursday, July 25 for Christmas in July and the first 500 kids will be gifted the Al Tuna Goldfish Bowl, thanks to Allied Milk Producers. Santa will be making an appearance at the ballpark and the Curve will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

A Mystery Ball Sale will be held on Saturday, July 27 to benefit the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance. Autographed baseballs will start $5 per ball from surprise teams and players around the Minors.

The Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, will feature live, pregame music before Thursday, Friday and Saturday's games with performances by The Hurricanes, From Down The Road and Maul.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Monday, July 22 vs. Erie SeaWolves | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Mother-Son Night | Presented by Dairy Queen | $20 ticket special includes two (2) Diamond Club seats, two (2) Dilly Bars and a pregame catch on the field from 5:30-5:50 p.m.

-Mitsubishi Monday | Pick up FREE grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi for Monday's game at PNG Field

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Erie SeaWolves | 4:30 p.m. First Pitch | 3:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Margaritaville theme FIREWORKS | Presented by Sheetz, Blair Candy and Furrer Beverage

-Margaritaville Night

-Double-header | Two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between | One ticket to watch both games

-Allegheny Yinzers jerseys | presented by Keller Engineers | Game 2 of double-header

-Pittsburgh-style concessions upgrades | Add fries or slaw on your burger with a side of pierogies

-Two-for-Tuesday | 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Atlantic Broadband

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Erie SeaWolves | 12 p.m. First Pitch | 11 a.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Super Splash Day | Presented by Altoona Water Authority

-Guaranteed WINSday | Presented by Altoona Mirror | If the Curve win, get a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019

-Wing Wednesday | Get boneless wings at the ballpark for 50 cents each

Thursday, July 25 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Al Tuna Goldfish Bowl giveaway | Presented by Allied Milk Producers | First 500 kids

-Christmas in July | Presented by WTAJ

-Santa Clause appearance

-Toys for Tots Drive | Donate new and unwrapped toys to help us bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children

-Thirstday, presented by Q94 | Get Yuengling draft beers and regular-sized sodas for $2 plus $1 Juniata Brand by Kunzler hot dogs

-Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from The Hurricanes

-Law Enforcement Night

Friday, July 26 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels | 7 p.m. First Pitch | 6 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Styx theme FIREWORKS | Presented by Texas Roadhouse, Altoona Honda and Primanti Brothers

-Allegheny Yinzers jerseys | presented by Keller Engineers

-Pittsburgh-style concessions upgrades | Add fries or slaw on your burger with a side of pierogies

-FastPlay Friday, presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery | For fans 18 and older, text in the code of the week to receive a FREE FastPlay ticket

-Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from From Down the Road

-Somerset County Night

Saturday, July 27 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Newman & Kramer Dual Bobblehead giveaway | Presented by Nuts For You | First 1,000 fans

-Friedreich's Ataxia Awareness Night

-Mystery Ball Sale | Autographed baseballs are up for sale to benefit the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance

-Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from Maul

-Scout Night

Sunday, July 28 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Classical Music theme FIREWORKS | Presented by Quality Inn and Maybrook Hills

-Arts in the Park

-Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club Game | Kids' Club members get a FREE ticket to every Sunday game | Signups are free and can be done

-Simba Appearance

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

