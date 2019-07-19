Ponies Fall Short against Ducks in Akron

July 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Akron, OH - David Thompson drove in all three of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies runs but it wasn't enough as the Ponies lost to the Akron Rubber Ducks 4-3 on Friday evening at Canal Park. Trenton Brooks had the go-ahead three-run triple in the fifth off of Tony Dibrell that proved to be the difference.

After Akron scored a run in the first, Patrick Mazeika hit a triple to lead off the second. Thompson than drove Mazeika in with a groundout to second to tie the game at one. Thompson later hit a two-run homer in the sixth to pull the Ponies to within one. It was Thompson's second homer in as many days and fourth of the year.

After allowing a leadoff double to Ernie Clement to begin the game and an RBI single to the next batter Nolan Jones, Dibrell settled down in his double-a debut. He retired 11 in a row and 14 of the next 15 batters he faced, including striking out the first two in the fifth. Dibrell then loaded the bases via a single and two walks, leading to Brooks bases-clearing triple. Dibrell (0-1) ended up going six innings, allowing four runs, two walks, and four strikeouts.

Binghamton had chances to tie the game but ended up 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position. In both the seventh and the ninth they had the tying run at second with nobody out but failed to score.

The Rumble Ponies (13-17, 48-46) continue their four-game series against the RubberDucks (9-20, 43-55) on Saturday night with first pitch at 7:05PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show begins at 6:50PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Mike Paez was 3-4 and is 5-8 in the series ...Sam Haggerty and Quinn Brodey each had two hits apiece...the Ponies lost despite outhitting Akron 10-7...the RubberDucks snap their five-game skid.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.