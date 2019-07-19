Senators Overcome 5-1 Margin in 8-5 Victory

July 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators turned a 5-1 deficit into an 8-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs with a strong offense and solid bullpen work. Portland took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the third when the Sens scored twice to cut into the Dogs lead. The Sens pushed five runs across the plate in the sixth thanks to four consecutive run scoring hits. The Sens bullpen retired 12 of the 14 batters they faced as the Sens evened the series with the win.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Tetreault went five innings and allowed all five Portland runs on seven hits. Four of the five runs came on two swings by Marcus Wilson, one swing a solo HR and the second swing a 3-run HR.

Jacob Condra-Bogan retired all five batters he faced to earn the win and move to 5-4 on the season.

Brad Boxberger pitched 1.1 innings, striking out two and allowing just one hit.

Aaron Barrett allowed a single in the ninth but struck out the final two batters to earn his 18th save.

With the Gavel

Harrisburg had 14 hits in the game and went 9-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Five different hitters had at least two hits lead by Tres Barrera, who went 3-for-4.

Barrera doubled among his three hits, drove in a run and scored a run.

Austin Davidson went 2-3 with two doubles and a run.

Luis Garcia, Dante Bichette, Jr., and Ian Sagdal all had two hits, and all drove in a run.

Every Senator starter had at least one hit except for Drew Ward.

Filibusters

- The eight runs are the most they've scored in a game since scoring 11 runs against Richmond July 2.

- Seven different Senators had at least one RBI

- After Marcus Wilson's second HR, the Senators retired 18 of the final 21 batters that came to the plate.

On Deck

The Senators play the Portland Sea Dogs in game three of a four game series Friday night at FNB Field at 6 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.