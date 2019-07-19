Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

July 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (19-7, 2ND WEST, 1.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (12-15, 4TH WEST, 9.0 GB 2nd Half)

LHP TARIK SKUBAL (0-1, 0.90 ERA) VS. RHP BRANDON LAWSON (3-5, 4.20 ERA)

FRIDAY, JULY 19 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

THE DIAMOND * GAME #93 * ROAD GAME #43 * NIGHT GAME #68

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves go for a season-high sixth straight win in game two of four against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. Last night, Spenser Watkins hurled 8.2 innings in a 3-0 SeaWolves win. It was Erie's 12th shutout victory of the season. Tarik Skubal goes for Erie and is making his third Double-A start. In his first two starts, both against Akron, Skubal combined to strike out 21 batters in just 10 innings. In his past seven starts between Class-A Lakeland and Erie, the left-hander has allowed three earned runs in 40 innings (0.68 ERA). Brandon Lawson takes the mound for Richmond and is coming off of a win in his last start on July 14 at Harrisburg. In six innings, the right-hander allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out a pair. Lawson joined the Giants organization on April 26 on a minor league contact after being released by Tampa Bay on March 23. The 24-year old was a 12th round selection by Tampa Bay in 2016 out of the University of South Florida.

Sat., July 20 at Richmond 6:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.11 ERA) vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (2-3, 3.28 ERA)

Sun., July 21 at Richmond 1:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-0, 1.21 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.22 ERA)

Mon., July 22 at Altoona 6:30 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. TBD

Tue., July 23 at Altoona 4:30 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.81 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts six Top-30 Tigers talents: Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17 & Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Erie has slugged 18 home runs in their past 14 games, including 12 during this past homestand

- The SeaWolves stand at 20-21 on the road and own the league's second-lowest SLG (.338) & OPS (.652) away from home

- In all eight games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ innings and have struck out a league-best 53

- Erie and Richmond meet for the fifth of 14 times this season, an even split between UPMC Park (5/13-15 & 8/26-29) and The Diamond (7/18-21 & 8/19-21)

- The SeaWolves +55 run differential is first in the EL (+33 in second half) and the Flying Squirrels are last at -103

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .249 batting average while Richmond is last at .220

- The 'Wolves are now tied for second in home runs (74) and Richmond ranks 10th (60)

- Erie has struck out 740 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Richmond has gone down on strikes 833 times (third-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tied for second in team ERA (3.26) while the Squirrels staff ranks 10th (3.74)

- Erie relievers have a 3.47 ERA (10th in the EL) and Richmond has a 3.50 ERA (11th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .228 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is third in fielding percentage (.981) while Richmond is last (.973)

- The SeaWolves went 4-2 vs. the Flying Squirrels in 2018 and 2-1 at The Diamond

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.