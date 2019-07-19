Yard Goats Holder Puts Hold on Trenton Batters

Trenton, NJ - Yard Goats starter Heath Holder fired seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball, and Mylz Jones hit a solo home run as Hartford shutout Trenton 2-0 on Friday night at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey. Mitch Horacek and Scott Griggs got the final six outs, as the Yard Goats improved to 2-0 on their seven game road trip. Trenton's only hit was on a single by Kyle Holder in the sixth inning. It is the second time that Hartford has combined on a one-hitter against the Thunder, as Trenton spoiled a no-hitter in the ninth inning on June 4th at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats have won six of their last seven road games and are 7-2 against the Yankees affiliate this season.

Yard Goats outfielder Myles Jones led off the second inning in style and blasted a home run down the left field line off Trenton starter Brian Keller to give Hartford a 1-0 lead. It was Jones fourth homer of the season and second in six games.

Hartford starter Heath Holder was outstanding and did not permit a hit over the first five innings, registered four strikeouts and retired the side in order three times. The only two batters to reach were each hit by a pitch. Kyle Holder ended the no-hit bid in the sixth inning with a solid single to right field on a 1-2 pitch. That turned out to be the only hit for the Thunder.

The Yard Goats scored an insurance run in the eighth inning with a two-out rally against reliever Brady Lail. Manny Melendez singled and took third on a hit by Vance Vizcaino. Lail then uncorked a wild pitch and Melendez score to make it 2-0 Hartford.

Mitch Horacek took over for Holder in the eighth and hurled a 1-2-3 inning and Scott Griggs retired all three batters faced in the ninth for his six save in six opportunities.

The Yard Goats continue their seven game road trip on Saturday night in Trenton, New Jersey against the Thunder with a contest at 7:00PM. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford for their next homestand on Thursday, July 25th and host the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05 PM.

July 19, 2019

Final: Hartford Yard Goats 2, Trenton Thunder 0

WP: Heath Holder (6-20)

LP: Brian Keller (1-1)

SV: Scott Griggs (6)

T: 2:13

ATT: 6,484

