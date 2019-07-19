Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #95 Rumble Ponies (13-16) at Akron RubberDucks (8-20) - 7:05PM

July 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(13-16, 48-45), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

AKRON RUBBERDUCKS

(8-20, 42-55), 6th Western Division

(Cleveland Indians)

Friday, July 18, 2019 - 7:05 PM

Canal Park - Akron, OH

RHP Tony Dibrell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Paulson (6-7, 4.11 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Akron RubberDucks play the second game of their four-game series at Canal Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies beat the RubberDucks 7-2 in the series opener Thursday night. Jason Krizan went 4-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. Righty Zach Lee earned the win after six innings of work in which he allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out two. The Ponies scored first with three runs in the second and two more in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.

KRIZAN'S 4-HIT GAME: Jason Krizan registered his first four-hit game of 2019 by going 4-4 with three runs scored and two RBI Thursday night. He was one triple short of hitting for the cycle and hit his eighth home run of the season with a solo homer in the sixth. This outing comes one day after he belted three hits and three RBI vs. Reading. Krizan is riding a six-game hitting streak and now ranks third on the team with 44 RBI.

PAEZ DRIVES IN TWO RUNS: Mike Paez tallied two hits and two RBI Thursday night. It was the sixth time this season he knocked in at least two runs. He raised his RBI total to 27.

HOME RUN COMPARISON: Despite hitting two home runs Thursday night, the Rumble Ponies rank last in the Eastern League with 57. The RubberDucks lead the league with 82 homers.

HOT ON ROAD SINCE ALL-STAR BREAK: Following Thursday's win, the Rumble Ponies have won five of their first six games on the road since the all-star break. In each of these wins, the Ponies have limited their opponents to two runs or fewer, including two shutouts. The Ponies have the best record away from home in the EL at 33-19.

IDENTICAL ERA: The Rumble Ponies and RubberDucks come into tonight's game with the same ERA- 3.63. That mark is good for seventh in the Eastern League. Hartford leads the league with a 3.14 ERA.

SEASON SERIES: Binghamton is 8-3 against Akron this season. The Ponies won two of three during their first trip to Akron (4/22-4/24). The Rumble Ponies won five out of seven at NYSEG Stadium, including three out of four earlier this month (7/4-7/7). The two teams have one more series on the schedule after this one (8/2-8/4 at Akron).

STRUGGLING RUBBERDUCKS: Akron has lost five straight games and has dropped nine of its last 10. Five of these loses have come by three or more runs. In these nine losses, the RubberDucks have been limited to 2.9 runs per contest.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies play the third game of this four-game series against the RubberDucks Saturday night at 7:05PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.