Sea Dogs Game Notes July 17th at New Hampshire

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Robinson Leyer (0-0, 6.00)

New Hampshire: RHP Yennsy Diaz (8-6, 3.59)

NEWS AND NOTES

NOON TIME START: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) play the rubber game of their three-game set at 12:05 PM on Wednesday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium...Portland is seeking their sixth series win on the road and their first since June 17-19 at Erie...RHP Robinson Leyer makes his first start since September 4, 2016, when he was with High-A Winston-Salem (Carolina League).

WADE DOMINATES IN WIN: RHP Konner Wade (2-3) tossed seven scoreless frames on three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts, as Portland took the middle game of the series, 4-0...1B Jerry Downs knocked in the game-winning run with a two-out RBI single in the second...RF Marcus Wilson added a sac-fly in the sixth, and DH Joey Curletta nailed a two-run double in the eighth...RHP Eduard Bazardo closed out the game with two scoreless frames.

