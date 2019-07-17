Howard, Johnson Eat up Goats

HARTFORD - Ryan Howard and Bryce Johnson combined for six hits and three RBI to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats Wednesday afternoon , before 6,569 at steamy, Dunkin' Donuts Park. The temperature soared into the 90s, during the game. With the eighth straight sellout and 30th sellout of the season, the Yard Goats now lead the Eastern League in attendance with 273,127.

The Yard Goats dropped the rubber game of the three-game set and wound up 6-8 in the season series against Richmond. Both clubs have 12-14 records in the second half.

Hartford, outhit 15-5, almost pulled off a dramatic ninth-inning comeback against Flying Squirrels closer Melvin Adon. After Mylz Jones reached on an error, Chris Rabago dropped a one-out bunt and Carlos Herrera delivered a run-scoring single to right. However, with runners at the corners, Adon enticed pinch-hitter Arvicent Perez to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to nail down his 13th save.

The Yard Goats fell behind 5-0, when Richmond scored three runs in the first on RBI hits by Howard, Zach Houchins and Johneshwy Fargas and two unearned runs in the second on two-out singles by Howard and Jacob Heyward.

Hartford, held hitless for 3 1/3 innings by Richmond southpaw Garrett Williams, climbed back in the contest in the fourth, when Alan Trejo launched a three-run homer into the left-field seats, following a hit batsman and a walk. It was Trejo's 13th home run of the season.

With two outs and runners at second and third, Vizcaino cut the lead to one run in the fifth on an RBI- single to left, but Manny Melendez was thrown out at the plate by right-fielder Fargas to end the threat.

Yard Goats starter Jack Wynkoop dropped to 6-11 on the season. The southpaw pitched six innings, allowing six runs - four earned - on 10 hits. He walked one and struck out three. Richmond starter Garrett Williams improved to 4-7. He allowed four runs on three hits in five innings. The left-hander walked two and struck out three.

Trejo's three-run homer led the Yard Goats' attack, while Howard had three hits, two RBI and a run scored and Johnson three hits, an RBI and run scored to pace Richmond.

Hartford opens a seven-game road trip Thursday in Trenton at 7:00 p.m. RHP Matt Dennis will pitch for the Yard Goats, while RHP Rony Garcia will hurl for the Yankees affiliate. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com. Hartford returns to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Thursday, July 25 against the Akron Rubberducks and it will be "Christmas In July Night," with several promotions planned.

Richmond 6-15-1Hartford 5- 5-1

WP- Garrett Williams (4-7)

LP- Jack Wynkoop (6-11)

S- Melvin Adon (13)

T- 2:45

A- 6,569

