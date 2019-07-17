Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (17-7, 2ND WEST, 2.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (8-18, 6TH WEST, 12.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP KYLE FUNKHOUSER (0-1, 1.80 ERA) VS. LHP SAM HENTGES (1-8, 4.96 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 * 12:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #91 * HOME GAME #50 * DAY GAME #25

Today, the Erie SeaWolves go for a three-game sweep in the series finale against the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park. Last night, the 'Wolves totaled double-digit hits for just the third time in July and used a three-run fifth to capture a 5-3 victory. Kyle Funkhouser toes the rubber for Erie and is making his second Double-A start of the year. The last time he was in a SeaWolves uniform on June 9 at Trenton, Funkhouser took a loss despite allowing one earned run in five innings while striking out a season-high eight. The right-hander joined Erie on July 15 after being assigned from Triple-A Toledo where he logged a 1-5 record and 9.00 ERA across 12 starts. Sam Hentges goes for Akron and is looking for his first win since May 3. His last time out against Bowie, Hentges surrendered three earned runs on five hits in 3.1 innings. In three starts versus Erie this season, the left-hander is 0-2 with a 5.17 ERA. The 22-year old was a fourth round selection by Cleveland in the 2014 draft.

Thu., July 18 at Richmond 6:35 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1, 5.35 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Beachy (3-6, 5.80 ERA)

Fri., July 19 at Richmond 7:05 p.m. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 0.90 ERA)vs. RHP Brandon Lawson (3-5, 4.20 ERA)

Sat., July 20 at Richmond 6:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.11 ERA) vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (2-3, 3.28 ERA)

Sun., July 21 at Richmond 1:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.22 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts six Top-30 Tigers talents: Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17 & Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- The 'Wolves winning streak against the RubberDucks is up to six and five of those victories have been by three runs or less

- Erie is averaging an EL-leading 4.6 runs per game at home. They've hit 54 home runs in 50 games at UPMC Park

- Today is the 12th of 19 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Akron (13 at UPMC Park - May 5-7, May 31 - June 2, July 1518, August 16-18... Six at Canal Park - June 21-23 & August 30 - September 2)

- The SeaWolves +48 run differential is first in the EL (+27 in second half) and the RubberDucks +8 is tied for sixth

- Erie is tied for first in the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Akron is fifth at .243

- Akron leads the league with 81 home runs and Erie is now fourth with 72 long balls

- Erie has struck out 721 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Akron has gone down on strikes 736 times (fourth-fewest)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team ERA (3.31) while the RubberDucks staff ranks seventh (3.56)

- Erie relievers have a 3.51 ERA (10th in the EL) and Akron has a 3.08 ERA (sixth)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is fourth in fielding percentage (.981) while Akron is fifth (.980)

- The SeaWolves went 8-12 vs. the RubberDucks in 2018 and 3-7 at UPMC Park

