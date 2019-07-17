Early Runs Set up Erie Sweep

The Erie SeaWolves scored five runs in the first three innings on the way to a 6-2 win and three-game series sweep of the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park on Wednesday afternoon. It marked the first time Akron has been swept on the road.

Turning Point

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning against Akron left-hander Sam Hentges (1-9), Erie right fielder Jose Azocar grounded an infield single to shortstop Ernie Clement, and first baseman Frank Schwindel singled to center field. Left fielder Daniel Pinero then hit a three-run home run to right field for a 3-0 SeaWolves lead. Erie led the rest of the game.

Mound Presence

After allowing the first-inning home run, Hentges later allowed two more runs in the third inning on Schwindel's RBI single and Pinero's RBI double off the left-field wall. Initially ruled a home run, the overturned call led to Erie manager Mike Rabelo's argument and then ejection by home plate umpire Jacob Metz. Hentges also allowed a sixth-inning run but had three other perfect innings, lasting six innings and allowing six earned runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Right-hander Jared Robinson struck out four batters in two perfect innings of relief. Erie right-hander Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings, before left-hander Trent Szkutnik (1 1/3 innings) and right-hander Wladimir Pinto (2 innings) each provided scoreless relief.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks answered the SeaWolves' three-run first inning with two in the top of the second. Second baseman Andruw Monasterio doubled down the right-field line, and catcher Li-Jen Chu hit a two-out, two-run home run to left field to close the deficit to 3-2. Akron had only two runners reach second base the rest of the game and none reach third base.

Notebook

Shortstop Ernie Clement had a game-opening single to extend a 17-game on-base streak...Designated hitter Nolan Jones was 1-for-4 and went 6-for-13 in the series...Second baseman Andruw Monasterio doubled and singled for his second straight two-hit game and went 5-for-12 in the series...The RubberDucks have lost seven straight games to the SeaWolves (the most against any opponent this season) and trail the season series, 10-2...Akron has lost three straight road series and five straight series overall, both for the first time this season...Time of game: 2:32...Attendance: 2,345.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a four-game home series with Binghamton at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park. Akron LHP Adam Scott (3-0, 3.34) is scheduled to face Rumble Ponies RHP Mickey Jannis (5-2, 3.02). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for the weekend are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

