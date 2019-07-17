Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #93 Rumble Ponies (12-15) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (17-9) - 12:05PM

July 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(12-15, 47-44), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

READING FIGHTIN PHILS

(17-9, 56-37), 1st Eastern Division

(Philadelphia Phillies)

Wednesday - 12:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

SUSP GM: LHP Blake Taylor (0-0, 1.72 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

GM 2: RHP Zach Lee (1-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. LHP David Parkinson (6-6, 3.54 ERA)

Broadcast: CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Reading Fightin Phils continue Tuesday's suspended game. They will then play today's originally scheduled game, which will now be seven innings.

LAST TIME OUT: Tuesday's game was suspended heading into the bottom of the fourth inning with the Fightin Phils leading 4-0. The Fightins scored one in the first on an Alec Bohm RBI single and added another run in the third on a Mickey Moniak single. Josh Stephen and Austin Bossart led off the fourth with back-to-back homers.

Lefty David Peterson pitched 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. The Ponies tallied two hits, compliments of Peterson and Luis Carpio.

TAYLOR TO START SUSPENDED GAME: LHP Blake Taylor is slated to take the mound for the resumption of the suspended game. Taylor has a 1.72 ERA in eight appearances. The southpaw's last appearance came on July 11 at Portland, where he earned his first save of the season with two scoreless innings in the Rumble Ponies 2-0 win. His longest outing of the season came on June 25 when he tossed 3.1 innings.

DRIVING THEM IN: With his sacrifice fly Monday night, Patrick Mazeika moves into sole possession of third place in the Eastern League for RBI. He has driven in 49 runs this year. Teammate Barrett Barnes is tied for fifth with 47.

DOUBLEHEADER SUCCESS: The Rumble Ponies are playing their 10th doubleheader of the season. The Ponies have swept four of the twin bills, split four of them, and have only been swept once. Binghamton swept its last DH, which was last week in Portland.

SHORT BUT SWEET AT HOME: The Rumble Ponies are in a stretch where they have 12 of 15 games on the road. This three-game series with Reading is the only series at NYSEG Stadium from July 8 through July 24. This stretch includes trips to Portland, Akron and Reading. Over the first six games, the Ponies are 4-2.

SPEED WINS: Reading stole two bases Tuesday night. So far this series, the Fightin Phils have stolen four bases and have increased their season total to 85, second in the EL. Richmond leads the EL with 88.

READING RANKS SECOND: The Fightin Phils also rank second in the league in ERA at 3.27. Over their last nine games, Reading has given up more than three runs just once.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies begin a seven-game road trip with four games in Akron, beginning Thursday night at 7:05PM. The Ponies then head to Reading for three games. Their next home game will be July 25 against Bowie.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.