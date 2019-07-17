Senators Salvage Finale with Bowie

July 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Bowie Baysox Wednesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. The teams traded runs in the second before the Sens scored four in the four inning thanks to a two-run single by Luis Sardinas and three Bowie errors. The Senators also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Baysox.

On Capitol Hill

Tyler Mapes earned the win tossing five innings and allowing three runs on three hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Bryan Bonnell earned his fifth hold, going two scoreless innings.

Kyle Barraclough pitched a scoreless eighth inning walking a batter but striking out two.

Aaron Barrett notched his 18th save, striking out the final two batters he faced.

With the Gavel

Dante Bichette, Jr. had two hits and plated a run.

Ian Sagdal scored twice and had a hit.

Luis Sardinas drove in three runs and had a single.

The Senators stranded 10 runners and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Filibusters

- Today was the final regular season meeting between the Senators and Bowie. The Baysox won the season series 10-8.

- The Sens begin a stretch of 14 straight games against Eastern Division opponents beginning Thursday against Portland.

On Deck

The Senators play the Portland Sea Dogs in game one of a four game series Thursday night at FNB Field. Game time Thursday is 7 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.