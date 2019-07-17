Flying Squirrels Back Home Thursday to Begin Seven-Day Homestand

FUNNVILLE - The Flying Squirrels return to Richmond for an eight-game, seven-day homestand beginning Thursday night. The homestand includes two fireworks shows, three giveaways, two specialty jerseys and much more.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

The homestand begins on Thursday night against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, with Virginia Tech Night, featuring an appearance by former standout Hokies receiver and nine-year NFL player Andre Davis. He will be signing autographs for fans from 7-8 p.m. on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage. The game will be followed by an In-Your-Face Fireworks show presented by Seredni Tire.

On Friday, the Flying Squirrels transform into las Ardillas Voladoras as part of the Copa de la Diversión initiative. The first 1,000 fans 15 & older will receive Ardillas Voladoras wrestling socks presented by Mountain Dew. It's also JMU Night, featuring an appearance by the real-life Duke Dog. Plus Kids Run the Bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine and Friday Happy Hour specials from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday is Lunar Landing Night in Funnville and the Flying Squirrels will be wearing a special astronaut jersey to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's historic first steps on the Moon. The on-field jerseys will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting STEM education programs at the MathScience Innovation Center. Plus, the first 1,000 fans 15 & older will receive a the Steven Duggar "Duggarnaut" bobblehead presented by Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corp., part of the 10 memorable past players series. The game will be followed by an out-of-this-world In-Your-Face Fireworks show.

The series against the SeaWolves concludes on Sunday afternoon with a special appearance by The Amazing Tyler, a balancing act you have to see to believe. He will balance ladders, shoes, drinks and other objects on his face. It's also Richmond Spiders Day, and fans can get geared up for the fall sports season and celebrate the University of Richmond Spiders at The Diamond. Also on Sunday, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Kids 14 & younger can run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

The Baysox, Double-a affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, come to town for a four-game, three-day series beginning on Monday. The series starts with a double-header on Monday night, and one ticket gets you in for both games. Monday is Richmond Hushpuppies Night presented by Ardent Craft Ales. Part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels host their second "What If" Night and will play as the Richmond HushPuppies, a wild-card entrant to the franchise's "name the team" contest in 2009. The jerseys will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities.

On Tuesday, the first 1,500 fans 12 & older will receive a Matt Duffy "Duffman" Tank Top presented by Bud Light, part of the 10 memorable past players series and a tribute to the former Flying Squirrels infielder who went straight from the Boulevard to the big leagues.

The homestand wraps up on Wednesday afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Summer Camp Day presented by Goldfish Swim School. It's also a Wine Up Wednesday with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Thursday, July 18 vs. Erie SeaWolves

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

In-Your-Face Fireworks: Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Virginia Tech Night & Andre Davis appearance: Former Hokies standout Andre Davis will be in attendance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs for fans from 7-8 p.m. on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage (Limit one autograph per person)

Goochland Night

Friday, July 19 vs. Erie SeaWolves

7:05 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Socks Giveaway presented by Mountain Dew: The first 1,000 fans 15 & older will receive wrestling socks featuring the Flying Squirrels' Copa de la Diversión identity

JMU Night: Join the Flying Squirrels, Duke Club and RVA Alumni Chapter in celebrating JMU at The Diamond including an appearance by the real-life Duke Dog.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Saturday, July 20 vs. Erie SeaWolves

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m. | Tickets

In-Your-Face Fireworks: Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Lunar Landing Night & Astronaut Jersey Auction: The Flying Squirrels celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's historic first steps on the Moon. To commemorate the anniversary, the Flying Squirrels will wear astronaut-themed space suit jerseys complete with a Lunar Landing Night mission patch. Proceeds from the astronaut jersey auction benefit STEM education programs at the MathScience Innovation Center.

Steven Duggar "Duggarnaut" Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corp.: As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,000 fans 15 & older receive a bobblehead of former Flying Squirrels outfielder Steven Duggar dressed in a space suit ready for liftoff.

Sunday, July 21 vs. Erie SeaWolves

1:05 p.m. | Gates open at noon | Tickets

Kids Don't Try This at Home featuring the Amazing Tyler: A balancing act you have to see to believe, The Amazing Tyler makes his debut in Funnville. Watch as Tyler balances ladders, shoes, drinks and other objects on his face, but kids, please don't try it at home!

Richmond Spiders Day: Get geared up for the fall sports season and celebrate the Spiders at The Diamond. Get posters, schedules and enter for a chance to win prizes courtesy of UR Athletics.

Pregame Catch on the Field: Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Monday, July 22 vs. Bowie Baysox (Double-Header)

5:05 p.m. | Gates open at 4:30 p.m. | Tickets

Richmond HushPuppies Night presented by Ardent Craft Ales: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels host their second "What If" Night and play as the Richmond HushPuppies, a wild-card entrant to the franchise's "name the team" contest in 2009. Expect to see HushPuppies hats, jerseys and gear and also some new creations in the concession stands.

Richmond HushPuppies Jersey Auction: For one night only, the Flying Squirrels become the Richmond HushPuppies, and you have a chance to own a piece of history by bidding on a game-worn jersey. Proceeds from the HushPuppies jersey auction benefit Flying Squirrels Charities and its mission to renovate youth baseball fields in the city of Richmond.

Bark in the Park: Dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Monday home game! Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet. (Sections 101-103, 203-204 and General Admission first base side)

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Bowie Baysox

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Matt Duffy "Duffman" Tank Top Giveaway presented by Bud Light: As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,500 fans 21 & older receive a Matt Duffy "Duffman" tank top, the ultimate tribute to the former Flying Squirrels infielder who went straight from the Boulevard to the big leagues.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Bowie Baysox

12:05 p.m. | Gates open at 11 a.m. | Tickets

Summer Camp Day presented by Goldfish Swim School: Each year, Funnville comes alive with bright-colored shirts and kids during the Flying Squirrels annual Summer Camp Day game.

Wine Up Wednesdays: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Available at the wine cart located in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse)

For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or stop by the Flying Squirrels offices at The Diamond.

