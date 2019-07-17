Funkhouser Strong as SeaWolves Sweep RubberDucks

The Erie SeaWolves jumped ahead early on Wednesday afternoon and took down the Akron RubberDucks 6-2, completing a three-game series sweep at UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves struck first inning with two outs against Akron starter Sam Hentges. Jose Azocar and Frank Schwindel kept the inning alive with a pair of hits. Daniel Pinero followed with an opposite-field, three run home run, his eighth of the season to give Erie a 3-0 lead.

Akron struck back in the second against Erie starter Kyle Funkhouser. Andruw Monasterio led off with a double and Li-Jen Chu homered to left making it a one-run game.

Erie added to the lead in the home half of the third. Isaac Paredes walked with one out and advanced to second on an Azocar groundout. Schwindel singled home Paredes for a 4-2 lead. Pinero followed with an RBI double off the wall that scored Schwindel making it 5-2.

In the last of the sixth, Schwindel led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Pinero followed with an infield single that moved Schwindel to third and he scored on a Kody Eaves sacrifice fly for a 6-2 advantage.

Funkhouser (1-1) earned the win for the SeaWolves allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

Hentges (1-9) took the loss for the RubberDucks allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Two Erie relievers in Trent Szkutnik and Wladimir Pinto combined to keep the Ducks scoreless over the final 4.1 innings of the contest. Pinto struck out five, tying his season-high.

The SeaWolves hit the road as they begin a four-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at The Diamond. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1, 5.35 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Brandon Beachy (3-6, 5.80 ERA).

