Sea Dogs Game Notes July 15th at New Hampshire

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (2-0, 2.04)

New Hampshire: RHP Justin Dillon (1-2, 7.62)

NEWS AND NOTES

WE WERE HERE BEFORE THE BREAK: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) start a three-game series on Monday night at Delta Dental Stadium...Portland split a four-game set with the 'Cats in New Hampshire before the All-Star break...The 'Dogs have dropped six of their last seven since a six-game winning streak from July 1-5...Lefty Daniel McGrath makes his second straight start against the Fisher Cats.

SUNDAY RECAP: LF Barrett Barnes hit a two-run homer in the first inning as Binghamton took Sunday's contest, 3-1...Despite the loss, RHP Bryan Mata (1-2) fired six strong innings, tying a career-high with eight strikeouts on four hits, two runs, and one walk...Portland scored their lone run in the ninth on a run-scoring fielder's choice from DH Joey Curletta...2B Brett Netzer picked up two of Portland's three hits.

